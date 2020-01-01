Indian football: Bimal Ghosh set to launch Wings Mumbai Heroes Football Academy

The former Air India coach is all set to start a new football academy in Mumbai...

Former Air and Mumbai Tigers coach Bimal Ghosh is all set to launch Wings Mumbai Heroes Football Academy in Bandra (West), Mumbai.

The new academy will be a multi-sports wings sports centre and will provide coaching to both boys and girls starting from age five. The renowned coach will train the budding footballers five days a week.

While the plan has already been put to execution, the launch date of the academy is yet to be finalised as Ghosh is waiting for the Maharashtra state government's directives to start football activities amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the launch of his new academy, the Nagpur FC coach said, "I cannot confirm the exact date for the launch of the academy. But from our side, everything, including all the planning, scheduling and training programmes are finalised. We are only waiting for clearance from the state government."

Ghosh had previously managed National Football League (NFL)/ club Air for more than a decade and also was in charge of Mumbai-based club Mumbai Tigers from 2012-2014. He had also managed Calcutta Football League (CFL) side Tollygunge Agragami for a brief period in 2018. He is currently in charge of Nagpur FC.

Several top Indian footballers and former India international footballers like Khalid Jamil, Naushad Moosa, Subhash Singh, Sanju Pradhan and Nirmal Chhetri have played and shaped their career under Ghosh.