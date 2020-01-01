Bhaichung Bhutia - ATK will benefit if they keep Mohun Bagan's colours and logo

The former Mohun Bagan striker believes the club's colours and logo must stay despite the merger with ISL champions ATK ....

Former Indian striker Bhaichung Bhutia expressed his opinion on - which was announced earlier this year.

ATK owner Sanjiv Goenka bought majority stakes at the 130-year-old club and the merged entity will play as one team in the 2020-21 season of the (ISL).

The Green and Maroons were crowned champions after mathematically winning the title despite the lockdown induced by the Coronavirus pandemic preventing the completion of the competition.

Meanwhile, ATK won their third ISL title after beating in the final.

Bhaichung believes that Mohun Bagan’s culture must be preserved post the merger because of its heritage and the significance the club has in Indian football. Bagan have a illustrious history of more than 100 years.

“The merger is interesting. I had advised (Sanjeev) Goenka to merge in the second season (of the ISL) but it did not happen. But I’m glad it’s happening now. It was hard to get the fan following and people to come to the stadium for ATK,” he explained during an Instagram chat on the ISL account.

“But now they have their own branding with three ISL titles. ATK are getting a huge fan following from across the country when they merge with Mohun Bagan. That must be preserved. I feel it must be Mohun Bagan-ATK. The colour of the jersey must be maroon and green, and the Mohun Bagan logo must be kept. ATK will benefit heavily from this.

“It becomes hard for Mohun Bagan and to accept a new club (ATK). They identify with these two clubs like it’s their surname. That’s why I feel ATK found it hard to get the fan following.”