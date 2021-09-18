India

India Women's Team results: How have the Indian eves fared in the last five years?

Soham Mukherjee
AIFF Media
Let us have a look at how the Indian women's team have performed since 2016 as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup

The India women's national team is currently undergoing a preparatory camp for the AFC Asian Cup in Jharkhand under the watchful eyes of head coach Thomas Dennerby. The Swede was handed over the reins in August after former coach Maymol Rocky stepped down. 

From Sushil Bhattacharya in the 1970s to Rocky, all the previous managers of the Indian women's team had been Indians and Dennerby became the first foreign coach when the  AIFF's (All India Football Federation) Technical Committee thought that it would be best to use his experience for the benefit of the senior team, keeping in mind the upcoming Asian Cup in 2022 which will be hosted in India.  

The former Nigerian national team coach mentioned that the target in the Asian Cup is to at least reach the quarterfinals. 

"We will put in a huge effort to reach the knock out stage that means going into the quarterfinals and if we can do that it will be successful tournament for us," he stated in a recent media interaction. 

However, he thinks that the team must play at least 11 to 13 international matches before the main event to get into the groove. 

“It is very important for us to play 11-13 matches before the tournament (AFC Asian Cup) starts. The federation is working very hard trying to help us, we know about the situation with corona. It is important to us to play not less than 10 games before the tournament starts and we need to play different opponents with different playing styles," said Dennerby. 

"We need to play some teams which are a little bit weaker to implement attacking ideas and (need) some games against equal teams.t is also important to find opponent who are a little bit better, who will help us to speed up the pace of the game, the decision making, the passing and receiving and all that you need to do," he mentioned.

In the last five years, the Indian team has flown to different parts of the world to take part in various exposure trips as well as to participate in many international tournaments like the Cotif Cup, Gold Cup, and the Turkish Women's Cup. Let us have a look at their performance in the international arena in the last five years. 

India Women

YEAR

TOURNAMENT

OPPONENT

SCORE

RESULT
2016 South Asian Games Maldives 0-0 Draw
2016 South Asian Games Sri Lanka 5-0 Win
2016 South Asian Games Nepal 0-0 Draw
2016 South Asian Games Bangladesh 5-1 Win
2016 South Asian Games Nepal 4-0 Win
2016 SAFF Women's Championship Afghanistan 5-1 Win
2016 SAFF Women's Championship Bangladesh 0-0 Draw
2017 SAFF Women's Championship Nepal 3-1 Win
2017 SAFF Women's Championship Bangladesh 3-1 Win
2017 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification 2018 North Korea 8-0 Loss
2017 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification 2018 South Korea 10-0 Loss
2017 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification 2018 Uzbekistan 7-1 Loss
2017 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualification 2018 Hong Kong 2-0 Win
2017 Friendly Malaysia 2-0 Win
2018 Friendly UD Alzira 1-3  Win
2018 Cotif Cup 2018 Fundacion Albacete 4-1 Loss
2018 Cotif Cup 2018 Levante UD 5-0 Loss
2018 Cotif Cup 2018 Morocco 5-1 Loss
2018 Cotif Cup 2018 Madrid CFF 1-0 Loss
2018 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Nepal 1-1 Draw
2018 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Bangladesh 7-1 Win
2018 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Myanmar 2-1 Loss
2019 Friendly Hong Kong 5-2 Win
2019 Friendly Hong Kong 1-0 Win
2019 Friendly Indonesia 3-0 Win
2019 Friendly Indonesia 2-0 Win
2019 Gold Cup Iran 1-0 Win
2019 Gold Cup Myanmar 2-0 Loss
2019 Gold Cup Nepal 2-1 Loss
2019 Turkish Women's Cup Turkmenistan  10-0 Win
2019 Turkish Women's Cup Romania 3-0 Loss
2019 Turkish Women's Cup Kazakhstan 0-0 (3-4 pen.) Loss
2019 SAFF Women's Championship Maldives 6-0 Win
2019 SAFF Women's Championship Sri Lanka 5-0 Win
2019 SAFF Women's Championship Bangladesh 4-0 Wiin
2019 SAFF Women's Championship Nepal 3-1 Win
2019 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 Indonesia 2-0 Win
2019 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 Nepal 3-1 Win
2019 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 Myanmar 3-3 Draw
2019 Friendly CF Athletico Carcer 5-0 Loss
2019 Friendly UD Alzira 1-0 Win
2019 Cotif Cup Villareal CF U20 2-0 Loss
2019 Cotif Cup Bolivia B 3-1  Win
2019 Cotif Cup Mauritiana 7-0 Win
2019 Cotif Cup Spain U20 2-0 Loss
2019 Friendly Uzbekistan 5-1 Loss
2019 Friendly Uzbekistan 1-1 Draw
2019 Friendly Vietnam 3-0 Loss
2019 Friendly Vietnam 1-1 Draw
2019 South Asian Games Maldives 5-0 Win
2019 South Asian Games Sri Lanka 6-0 Win
2019 South Asian Games Nepal 1-0 Win
2019 South Asian Games Nepal 2-0 Win
2021 Turkish Women's Cup Serbia 2-0 Loss
2021 Turkish Women's Cup Russia 8-0 Loss
2021 Turkish Women's Cup Ukraine 3-2 Loss
2021 Friendly Uzbekistan 1-0 Loss
2021 Friendly Belarus 2-1 Loss

 