India submits bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2027

The Asian Football Confederation is expected to announce the host next year...

has submitted its bid to host the 2027 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) .

The 2023 edition, hosted by , was won by . The next one will be hosted by in 2023. If wins the hosting rights, it will mark the country's debut as Asian Cup hosts. Earlier this year, had also submitted its bid to host the tournament.

We have already submitted our expression of interest to the AFC. That is what's required as of now," All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das told PTI.

More teams

Although the deadline for the expression of interest to be the host was initially March 31, member nations were given a three-month extension due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

India was also set to host the Women's World Cup in November 2020 but the competition has been postponed due to the pandemic. In 2017, the country successfully the U-17 World Cup and took part in it as hosts.