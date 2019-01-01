Asian Cup 2019: India register their biggest and first win since 1964

Stephen Constantine’s team will go down in history as they registered India’s biggest win in the Asian Cup history…

The Indian national team scripted history on Sunday evening at the Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi as they registered a 4-1 win over Thailand.

Goals from Sunil Chhetri (27th pen and 46th), Anirudh Thapa (68th) and Jeje Lalpekhlua (80th) ensured that India moved to the top of the Group A standings in the Asian Cup.

India’s last win in the continental competition came against Hong Kong which was by a 3-1 margin back in 1964, which was incidentally their biggest and last victory in Asian Cup which was held in Israel.

India did participate in the 1984 edition which took place in Singapore. However, India lost to Singapore, UAE and China. They did however pick a point against the high flying Iran.

In the 2011 edition which took place in Qatar, India were grouped alongside Australia, South Korea and Bahrain. The Blue Tigers lost 4-0 to the Socceroos, 5-2 to Bahrain and 4-1 to the Koreans.