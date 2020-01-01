How have Indian clubs fared in AFC Champions League and AFC Cup?

Let's take a look at the performance of Indian clubs in AFC competitions over the years...

has been represented at the continental level since the late 1960s and except for a few editions in the early 1990s and 2000s.

Last season's champions Chennai City are taking part in the ongoing competition. (ISL) 2018-29 champions have crashed out. The 2019-20 season has given three slots in Asian and three Indian (ISL) clubs - , - and - are set to take part in the next edition of the AFC tournaments - AFC and AFC Cup.

Over the years, Indian clubs have had struggled to compete at the Asian level. Apart from a few standout campaigns, Indian clubs have so far not been able to make an impact in AFC competitions. How has India fared in Asia? Let's take a look.

The ACL and the AFC Cup as we know it started in 2003 and 2004 respectively. Before that branding, clubs like Mysore State, West Bengal, Mohun Bagan and have showcased their quality at the highest level of football in the continent.

In fact, Mysore State was the first Indian team to reach the semi-final of an AFC club competition when they achieved the feat in the Asian Club Championship in 1969.

They won two matches in the group stage and advanced to the knockouts as the runners-up from Group A with five points (two points for a win) from four matches. In the semis, they met eventual winners Maccabi Tel Aviv but went down 6-1 to the Israeli side.

Fixtures Result Yangzee FC vs Mysore State 5-0 Mysore State vs Bangkok Bank FC 1-1 Mysore State vs Police 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Mysore State (semi-final) 6-1

1970

West Bengal represented India in this edition. They could win only one match in the group stages and hence failed to progress further. 's Esteghlal won the championship in that edition.

Fixtures Result PSMS Medan vs West Bengal 1-0 Hapoel Tel Aviv vs West Bengal 3-1 West Bengal vs Royal Thai Police FC 2-1

1971

FC Punjab Police was chosen as the representative by the All India Football Federation for this season. But they could not win even a single match. In the preliminary round, they were humiliated 8-1 by Al Arabi. Along with FC of Malaysia, they became the only other team that could not register a single point in the entire tournament.

Fixtures Results Al Arabi vs FC Punjab Police (Preliminary Round) 8-1 Bangkok Bank vs Punjab Police 2-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Punjab Police 4-1 Al Shorta vs Punjab Police 6-1

Winners: Maccabi Tel Aviv

The tournament was not held between 1972-1984.

1985

East Bengal qualified to represent India in 1985-86, courtesy of winning the Federation Cup. They won all the five matches in the qualification round but were knocked out in the group stages as they lost both the encounters.

All qualification round matches were played in Sri Lanka.

Qualification Round Scores East Bengal vs Abahani Krira Chakra 1-0 East Bengal vs Saunders SC 1-0 East Bengal vs Pakistan Airlines FC 2-0 East Bengal vs New Road Team 7-0 East Bengal vs Club 9-0

Fixtures Results Al Ahli Jeddah vs East Bengal 2-1 East Bengal vs Tiga Berlian 2-0

Winners: Daewoo Royals

1986: N/A

1987

After East Bengal, it was Mohun Bagan's turn to carry the tricolour at the continental stage. They put up a valiant fight in the qualification stage but still could not progress to the final round as they came second behind mighty Al Rasheed.

Fixtures Results Al Rasheed vs Mohun Bagan 2-0 Mohun Bagan vs Manang Marsyangdi 6-1 Mohun Bagan vs PAF FC 4-1 Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC 2-2

Winners: Yomiuri FC

1988-89

The Mariners once again got the opportunity to take part in the Asian Club Championship and this time they won all the matches in the qualification round to progress to the final round. But against superior opponents in the group, they not only lost all the matches but even failed to score a single goal.

Qualification Round Scores Mohun Bagan vs Crescent Textile 8-0 Mohun Bagan vs Kathmandu SC 4-2 Mohun Bagan vs Fanja 1-0

Fixtures Result Kazma SC vs Mohun Bagan 1-0 Guangdong Wanbao vs Mohun Bagan 6-0 Al Rasheed vs Mohun Bagan 4-0

Winners: Al Sadd

1989-90

Goan outfit Salgaocar SC made their first Asian appearance in this edition. But they made an early exit after getting ousted from the qualification stages.

Fixtures Result Salgaocar vs Kathmandu SC 3-0 Salgaocar vs Punjab FC 0-0 Fanja SC vs Salgaocar 3-1

Winners: Liaoning FC

In the next three editions, no Indian team made an appearance in the Asian Club Championship.

1994-95

It was Mohun Bagan once again from India who took part in the competition. The green and maroon brigade remained unbeaten in the group stages but got knocked out in the next round to Thai Farmers Bank FC. They lost 4-0 in the first leg away from home. But due to a plague threat in India, AFC ordered that the return leg will be played in Malaysia. Bagan objected to the decision but the apex governing body in Asia was not convinced. Instead, the Indian club was ejected from the competition, fined $3000 and banned from AFC competitions for three years. The ban was later removed.

Qualification Round Scores Mohun Bagan vs Club Valencia 7-1 Mohun Bagan vs Ratnam SC 5-1

Winners: Thai Farmers Bank FC

1995

Mohun Bagan made successive appearances in the competition but could not better their previous record. In the very first round, they were shown the door after they lost to Maldivian outfit Club Valencia. In the first leg, Bagan won 2-1 but went down narrowly by a goal away from home. Valencia progressed taking advantage of an away goal.

Qualification Round Scores Mohun Bagan vs Club Valencia 2-1 Club Valencia vs Mohun Bagan 0-1

Winners: Al Nasr

1996-97

JCT made their first appearance in the elite competition for the first time in this season. They beat New Road Team from Nepal in tie-breakers after the two teams could not be separated over the two legs (2-2) in the first round. In the second round, they were up against New Radiant FC from Maldives. The textile makers won the first leg 1-0 at home but were outplayed 2-0 in foreign conditions.

First Round Scores JCT vs New Road Team 1-1 New Road Team vs JCT 1-1 (2-4 P)

Second Round Scores JCT vs New Radiant 1-0 New Radiant vs JCT 2-0

Winners: Pohang Steelers

1997-98

In this campaign, went on to represent India. But, they had a forgetful debut outing as the Goan outfit was knocked out in the very first round by Vietnamese club Dong Thap. The Red Machines lost 1-0 at home and could only muster a 1-1 draw in the return leg to make an early exit.

First Round Scores Churchill Brothers vs Dong Thap FC 0-1 Dong Thap FC vs Churchill Brothers 1-1

Winners: Pohang Steelers

1998-99

In the 18th edition of the annual international club football competition, East Bengal made a return after a hiatus of more than a decade. But the Red and Golds were unfortunate to draw against mighty Chinese club Dalian Wanda and they conceded six goals over the two-legs to bow out from the tournament.

First Round Scores Dalian Wanda vs East Bengal 6-0 East Bengal vs Dalian Wanda 0-0

Winners: Jubilo Iwata

1999-2000

Mohun Bagan made their fifth appearance in Asia after winning the National Football League (NFL) under the guidance of Subrata Bhattacharya. They maintained their impressive first-round record as they defeated Muktijodha Sangsad 2-1 in aggregate. But in the next round, they meekly surrendered to eventual runners-up Jubilo Iwata. In the first leg, the Japanese outfit won 8-0 and upon mutual agreement, the return leg was not played.

First Round Scores Mohun Bagan vs Muktijoddha Sangsad 2-1 Muktijoddha Sangsad vs Mohun Bagan 0-0

Second Round Scores Jublio Iwata vs Mohun Bagan 8-0

Winners: Al Hilal

Once again in the next two editions, there were no representatives from India.

2002-03

The Asian Club Championship was rechristened as the in 2002-03. Mohun Bagan (National Football League and Federation Cup winners) and Churchill Brothers (National Football League runners up) were the two participants. But both the clubs were knocked out in the qualification round.

Fixture Score Aggregate Churchill Brothers vs Osotsapa FC 1-1 (H) 3-6 (A) 4-7 Daejeon Citizen vs Mohun Bagan 6-0 (A) 1-2 (H) 8-1

Winners: Al Ain

2004

The 2004 AFC Cup was the 1st edition of the AFC Cup. East Bengal (NFL winners) and Mahindra United (Federation Cup Winners) qualified for Asia. While Mahindra got knocked out from the group stages, the Kolkata giants reached the quarterfinals.

Fixtures Score Mahindra United vs Dhofar 2-1 (Shanmugam Venkatesh, Abhishek Yadav; Faraj Alseem) Mahindra United vs Al-Wahda 0-0 Dhofar vs Mahindra United 4-2 (Saif Sultan 2 , Mohammed Al Shidad, Gabriel; Felix Abaoagye, Raphael Akakpo) Al Wahda vs Mahindra United 5-1 (Nabil Shahmeh, Iyad Mando 2 , Moussa Traore 2 ; Felix Abaoagye.

Fixture (Group Stages) Score Geylang United FC vs East Bengal 2-3 (Mohd. Rahim, Jeykanth Jeyapal; Cristiano Junior 2 , Bijen Singh). East Bengal vs Negeri Sembilan FA 4-2 (Mike Okoro, Cristiano Junior 2 , Baichung Bhutia; K Rajan, Shahrin Majid). Island FC vs East Bengal 1-2 (Ahmed Sunain; Baichung Bhutia, Mike Okoro). East Bengal vs Island FC 3-0 (De Silva, Cristiano Junior, Mike Okoro) East Bengal vs Geylang United 1-1 (Mike Okoro; Daniel Hill) Negeri Sembilan FA vs East Bengal 2-1 (Suharmin Yusof 2 , Cristiano Junior)

Fixture (Quarter-Final) Score East Bengal vs Al Jaish 0-0 Al Jaish vs East Bengal 3-0 (Adel Abdullah, Mohamed Al Zeno, Feras Esmaeel)

Winners: Al Jaish

2005

Dempo and East Bengal were the two clubs from India in the second edition of AFC Cup. But this time East Bengal could not replicate their success and Dempo too bowed out from the group stage.

Fixtures Score East Bengal vs Muktijoddha Sangsad 0-0 Nebitci Balkanabat vs East Bengal 3-2 (Vitailyy Alikperov, Rowshen Meredov, Hojaahmet Arazov; Marcos Secco, Baichung Bhutia) Al Faisaly vs East Bengal 5-0 (Mo'ayyad Salim 2 , Saman Halasa 3 ) East Bengal vs Al Faisaly 0-1 (Hatem Aqel) Muktijoddha Sangsad vs East Bengal 0-1 (Bijen Singh) East Bengal vs Nebitci Balkanabat 3-2 (Earnest Jeremiah 3 , Farhat Bazarov, Hojaahmet Arazov)

Dempo

Fixture Score Al Ahed Beirut vs Dempo 1-0 (Armen Shahgeldyan) Dempo vs Al Hussein 0-3 (Anas Al-Zboun, Ahmed Hatamieh, Mohammad Ehmoud) Al-Hussein vs Dempo 2-0 (Ibrahim Al-Riahneh, Anas Al-Zboun) Dempo vs Al Ahed Beirut 0-1 (Hassan Maatouk)

Winners: Al Faisaly

2006

In this year Dempo (NFL winners) and Mahindra United (Federation Cup) booked their tickets to Asia from India. But once again both the teams crashed out from the group stages.

Mahindra United

Fixtures Scores Al Ahed vs Mahindra United 2-2 (Abu Bakar Bah, Ahmed Trad; Steven Dias, David Adjei) Brothers Union vs Mahindra United 2-2 (Abul Hossain Mohamed Mohamed Hassan Ameli; Yakubu Yusif, Jose Ramirez Barreto) Al Muharraq vs Mahindra United 1-1 (Leandson Da Silva; Sushanth Mathew) Mahindra United vs Al Muharraq 0-1 (Abdulla Al Dakeel) Mahindra United vs Al Ahed 2-1 (Surajit Bose, 2-1 David Adjei; Mahmoud El Ali) Mahindra United vs Brothers Union 1-0 (Shanmugam Venkatesh)

Dempo

Fixtures Scores Al Nasr vs Dempo 3-1 (Mohammed Matoona2, John Dias o.g.; Ranti Martins) Merv Mary vs Dempo 2-2 (Oleg Yuzbashyan2; Mahtumkuli Begendjev o.g., Ranty Martins) Dempo vs Al Nasr 0-1 (Mohammad Bait Shamiah) Dempo vs Al Nasr 6-1 (Johnny D'Cruz, Samir Naik, Clifford Miranda2, Roberto Mendes Silva2; Arslan Kurban)

Winners: Al Faisaly

2007

Mohun Bagan (Federation Cup winners) and Mahindra United (NFL winners) got the opportunity to play in the second-tier continental competition. Riding on the shoulders of Yusif Yakubu, Mahindra United progressed from the group stages to the quarter-finals. But they went down narrowly against Al Nejmeh in the round of eight. Whereas, Mohun Bagan finished their campaign on a disappointing note as they could not make it to the knockouts.

Mahindra United

Fixtures Scores Singapore Armed Forces vs Mahindra United 0-2 (Yusif Yakubu, Andrews Pomeyie) Mahindra United vs New Radiant 1-0 (Yusif Yakubu) Mahindra United vs Happy Valley 3-1 (Shanmugam Venkatesh, Andrews Pomeyie 2; Gerard Guy) Happy Valley vs Mahindra United 2-1 Law Chun Bong 2 ; Yusif Yakubu) Mahindra United vs Singapore Armed Forces 0-1 (Therdsak Chaiman) New Radiant vs Mahindra United 0-2 (Mohamad Rafi, Steven Dias)

Quarterfinals Result Mahindra United vs Al Nejmeh 1-2 (Md. Rafi; M Ghaddar 2 ) Al Nejmeh vs Mahindra United 3-3 (M. Ghaddar, A. Milas, Milan; Minga, Harpreet, Pomeyie)

Mohun Bagan

Fixtures Scores Mohun Bagan vs FC 0-0 FA vs Mohun Bagan 1-2 (Tarik Janaby; Lalawmpuia, Baichung Bhutia) Osotsapa FC vs Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mohun Bagan vs Osotsapa FC 1-0 (Jose Ramirez Barreto) Tampines Rovers FC vs Mohun Bagan 2-0 (Mohd. Shah 2 ) Mohun Bagan vs Pahang FA 2-0 (Lal Kamal Bhowmick, Lalawmpuia)

Winners: Shabab Al-Ordon

2008

Dempo became NFL Champions and the Goan club along with East Bengal, Federation Cup Winners, were the two representatives from India in this season. Dempo bettered their own record and reached the semi-finals under the guidance of Armando Colaco. But East Bengal could not progress beyond the group stage.

Fixtures Scores Dempo vs Al-Ansar 3-1 (Ranty Martins 2 , Chidi Edeh; Hassan Danach) Sur SC vs Dempo 3-2 (Traore, Camara, Climax Lawrence o.g.; Ranty Martins, Roberto Silva). Dempo vs Al-Muharraq 0-4 (Rico 4) Al-Muharraq vs Dempo 1-2 (Rico; Ranty Martins 2 ) Al-Ansar vs Dempo 1-1 (Mohamad Hamoud; Ranty Martins) Dempo vs Sur SC 5-2 (Ranty Martins 2 , Chidi Edeh 2 , Climax Larence; Al-Sinani, Al-Harbi)

Quarter-Final Score Dempo vs 1-1 (Mboyo Iyomi; Rosman Sulaiman) Home United vs Dempo 3-4 (Peres de Oliviera, Indra Sahdan; Mboyo Iyomi, Beto 2 , Climax Lawrence)

Semi-Final Scores Safa SC vs Dempo 1-0 (Hamze Aboud) Dempo vs Safa SC 1-4 (Mboyo Iyomi; Mohammad Kassas 2 , Hussain Tahan)

East Bengal

Fixtures Scores Safa SC vs East Bengal 1-0 (Bernard Mbassi) East Bengal vs Al-Ahli 1-0 (Edmilson) East Bengal vs Al-Wahdat 2-4 (Syed Nabi, Edmilson; Ali 2 , Hassan Fattah 2 ) Al-Wahdat vs East Bengal 0-2 (Alvito D'Cunha, Ikechukwu) East Bengal vs Safa SC 0-0 Al-Ahli vs East Bengal 1-0 (Ali Nono)

Winners: Al Muharraq

2009

Dempo SC qualified for AFC Champions League but got knocked out by Sharjah FC (3-0) in the playoffs. After getting eliminated they progressed till the Round of 16 in AFC Cup. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup campaign ended soon enough as the Mariners could not go ahead from the group stages. They lost all six games.

Fixtures Scores Dempo vs Al-Majd 1-0 (Ranti Martins) Dempo vs Al-Muharraq 0-1 (Husam Mubarak) Al-Faisaly vs Dempo 3-4 (Mo'ayyad Salim, Mo'ayyad Abu Keshek2; Clifford Miranda, Anthony Pereira, Ranty Martins) Al-Majd vs Dempo 2-1 Al-Muharraq vs Dempo 1-1 (Mohamed Salmeen; Roberto Mendes Silva) Dempo vs Al-Faisaly 3-1 (Abdulhadi Al Hariri, Kenan Al Nama; Roberto Mendes Silva)

Round of 16 Scores Al-Kuwait vs Dempo 3-1 (Al Hussain3; Beto)

Fixtures Scores Mohun Bagan vs Al-Kuwait 0-1 (Samer Al Martah) Al-Karamah vs Mohun Bagan 1-0 (M. Al Hamawi) Al-Wahdat vs Mohun Bagan 5-0 (Manju o.g., Issa Al-Sabah, Hassan Fattah, Rafat Ali) Mohun Bagan vs Al-Wahdat 1-2 (Rakesh Masih; Mahmoud Shelbaieh, Hassan Fattah) Al-Kuwait vs Mohun Bagan 6-0 (J. Al Hussain 3 , Faraj Laheeb 2 , Jarah Al Ataiqi) Mohun Bagan vs Al-Karamah 0-4 (H. Ai Taiar, A. Al Shbli, M. Al Hamawi)

Winners: Al-Kuwait

2010

Churchill Brothers started their campaign in the AFC Champions League but after getting defeated 5-2 to Al-Wahda in the Qualifying playoff round they dropped to AFC Cup where they were joined by Federation Cup winners East Bengal.

The Red Machines managed to progress to the Round of 16 where they were eliminated by Al-Qadsia. But East Bengal were ousted from the group stages as, like Mohun Bagan in the previous campaign, they lost all the matches.

Fixtures Scores Churchill Brothers vs Al-Kuwait 2-2 (Odafa Okolie, Kalu Ogba; Osama, Abdullah) Al-Hilal vs Churchill Brothers 1-2 (Basuhai; Odafa Okolie, Chimaokwu) Churchill Brothers vs Al-Hilal 1-0 (Chimaokwu) Al-Kuwait vs Churchill Brothers 7-1 (Careca, Ajab 4 , Rogerinho 2 )

Round of 16 Scores Al-Qadsia vs Churchill Brothers 2-1 (Al Enezi 2 ; Odafa Okolie)

Fixtures Scores Al-Qadsia vs East Bengal 4-1 (Al-Magmed, Mashaan, Ajab, Al-Mutwa; Mehtab Hossain) Al-Ittihad vs East Bengal 2-1 (Kalashi, Rashid; Beokhokei) East Bengal vs Al-Nejmeh 0-4 (Atwi 2, Cisse, Najjarin) Al-Nejmeh vs East Bengal 3-0 (Diop, Atwi, Najjarin) East Bengal vs Al-Qadsia 2-3 (Subhash Singh, Yusif Yakubu; Al Mutwa 2 , Al-Hussain) East Bengal vs Al-Ittihad 1-4 (Yusif Yakubu; Otobong, Al Agha2, Al Salal)

Winners: Al-Ittihad

2011

Dempo by virtue of being the I-League champions got a shot at the AFC Champions League but were eliminated by Al Sadd 2-0 in the playoffs. They reached the Round of 16 stage and got eliminated by Duhok FC of Iraq. Whereas, East Bengal were knocked out from the group stages.

Fixtures Scores Nasaf Qarshi vs Dempo 9-0 (Boskovic 4 , Gevorkyan 2 , Shomurodov, Mirkholdirshoev) Al-Ansar vs Dempo 2-0 (Nascimento, Nasseredine) Dempo vs Al-Tilal 2-1 (Beto, Ranti Martins; Tafese) Al-Tilal vs Dempo 2-2 (Al-Ghazi, Salem; Beto, Ranti Martins) Dempo vs Al-Ansar 2-1 (Beto, Ranti Martins; Jounaidi) Dempo vs Nasaf Qarshi 0-4 (Yusunov, Turaev, Mirkholdirshoev, Pereplotkins)

Round of 16 Score Duhok FC vs Dempo 1-0 (Mushir)

Fixtures Scores Chonburi vs East Bengal 4-0 (Ney Fabiano, Therdsak, Pipob2) Persipura Jayapura vs East Bengal 4-1 (Bonai, B. Solossa, Bonsapia, Mandowen; Tolgay Ozbey) East Bengal vs South 3-3 (Tolgay Ozbey 2, Baljit Sahni; Kwok Pong, Cheng Lai Hin, Li Haiqiang) South vs East Bengal 1-0 (Kezman) East Bengal vs Persipura Jayapura 1-1 (Baljit Sahni; Bonai) East Bengal vs Chonburi 4-4 (Tolgay Ozbey 2 , Baljit Sahni, Robin Singh; Pipob 2, Adul, Ekaphan)

Winners: Nasaf Qarshi

2012

Salgaocar made their debut appearance in this edition of the AFC Cup after winning both the I-League and the Federation Cup. On the other hand, East Bengal made their way to Asia after coming second in I-League. Both teams were knocked out from the group stages.

Fixtures Scores Al-Wehdat vs Salgaocar 5-0 (Deeb, Elias, Al-Sabah, Shelbaieh, Abu Hwaiti) Neftchi Farg'ona vs Salgaocar 3-0 (Smolyachenko, Berdiev 2 ) Salgaocar vs Al-Oruba 3-1 (Francis Fernandes, Milagres Gonsalves, Beevan D'Mello; Teixeira) Al-Oruba vs Salgaocar 1-0 (Al-Mashari) Salgaocar s Neftchi Farg'ona 2-2 (Ryuji Sueoka, Gilbert Oliviera; Isroilov, Alijonov) Salgaocar vs Al-Wehdat 1-2 (Ishfaq Ahmed; Abu Hwaiti, Shelbaieh)

Fixtures Scores Erbil vs East Bengal 2-0 (Al Hussain 2 ) Kazma vs East Bengal 3-0 (Nasser, Al Wuhaib, Jammeh) East Bengal vs Al-Oruba Zabid 0-1 (Alao) Al-Oruba Zabid vs East Bengal 4-1 (Duke, Sharyan, Al-Gabr; Edmilson) East Bengal vs Kazma 1-2 (Edmilson; Al Azmi2) East Bengal vs Erbil 0-2 (Radhi, Al Hussain)

Winners: Al-Kuwait

2013

Dempo won the I-League with 57 points and yet did not take part in the continental challenge due to stadium issues. The Nehru Stadium in Margao, remained booked for the 2013 Lusophony Games, whereas Tilak Maidan in Vasco and Duler Stadium in Mapusa were not fit to host AFC matches. Hence third-placed Churchill Brothers took their place, whereas East Bengal got to participate on merit after winning the Federation Cup.

Although Churchill got ousted from the group stages, the Red and Golds had a dream run in the competition and reached the semi-finals. They even topped the group and remained unbeaten.

Fixtures Scores vs East Bengal 2-2 (Asrauddin o.g., Adib; Pen Orji, Lalrindika Ralte) Xuan Thanh Saigon vs East Bengal 0-0 East Bengal vs Tampines Rovers 2-1 (Chidi Edeh, Lalrindika Ralte; Esah) Tampines Rovers vs East Bengal 2-4 (Hadzibulic, Amri; Anaz Hadee, Andrew Barisic, Chidi Edeh) East Bengal vs Xuan Thanh Saigon 4-1 (Chidi Edeh, Andrew Barisic, Pen Orji; Amougou) East Bengal vs Selangor 1-0 (Lalrindika Ralte)

Round of 16 Scores East Bengal vs Yangon United 5-1 (Pen Orji, Chidi Edeh 3, Mehtab Hossain; Cesar)

Quarter-Final Scores East Bengal vs Semen Padang 1-0 (Ryuji Sueoka) Semen Padang vs East Bengal 1-1 (Wilson, James Moga)

Semi-Final Scores Al-Kuwait vs East Bengal 4-2 (Jemaa 2 , Ali, Hammami; Uga Okpara, Lalrindika Ralte) East Bengal vs Al-Kuwait 0-3 (Rogerinho, Khamis, Abhishek Das o.g.)

Fixtures Scores Semen Padang vs Churchill Brothers 3-1 (Wilson 2, Bonai; Bineesh Balan) Kitchee vs Churchill Brothers 3-0 (Chu Kei, Jordi 2 ) Churchill Brothers vs Warriors 3-0 (Jaison Vales, Sunil Chhetri, Bikramjit Singh) Warriors vs Churchill Brothers 1-0 (Franco o.g.) Churchill Brothers vs Kitchee 0-4 (Counago 2, Jordi, Cheng Wai) Churchill Brothers vs Semen Padang 2-2 (Sunil Chhetri, Bikramjit Singh; Bayauw, Rizal)

Winners: Al-Kuwait

2014

In this season Pune FC made their debut in the AFC Champions League. Since the submission deadline arrived before the Federation Cup, the league runners-up were chosen to represent India. But they got relegated to AFC Cup after losing 3-0 to Hanoi FC in Qualifying play-off Round 1. Churchill Brothers joined them in the second tier. The Red machines reached the Round of 16 but Pune could not even survive the group stages.

Fixtures Scores Persipura Jayapura vs Churchill Brothers 2-0 (Solossa, Pahabol) Churchill Brothers vs Radiant 3-0 (Cristhian Lagos 2 , Anthony Wolfe) Churchill Brothers vs Home United 3-1 (Anthony Wolfe, Raju Gaikwad, Balwant Singh; Qiu Li) Home United vs Churchill Brothers 2-1 (Nawaz, Daud; Precious o.g.) Churchill Brothers vs Persipura Jayapura 1-1 (Balwant Singh; Solossa) New Radiant vs Churchill Brothers 1-2 (Umair; Sudhakaran Kumar, Anthony Wolfe)

Round of 16 Scores Vissai Ninh Binh vs Churchill Brothers 4-2 (Le van Thang, Sim Woon-Sub, Pham Van Quyen; Balwant Singh, Abdelhameed Shabana)

Fixtures Scores Pune vs Nay Pyi Taw 2-2 (Rahamat Mustapha, Douhou Pierre; Zaw Lin, Khine Htoo) Kitchee vs Pune 2-2 (Recio, Belencoso; Pavlovic, Fernandes) Tampines Rovers vs Pune 3-1 (Mrdakovic2, Closa; Rahamat Mustapha) Pune vs Tampines Rovers 2-5 (Rahamat Mustapha, Anthony D'Souza; Mrdakovic, Ali, Duric 2, Fahrudin) Nay Pyi Taw vs Pune 3-3 (Aung Naing, Nyein Win, Khine Htoo; Semboi Haokip, Arata Izumi, Calum Angus) Pune vs Kitchee 2-0 (Zohmingliana Ralte 2 )

Winners: Al-Qadsia

2015

Bengaluru FC won the I-League in their debut season and went on to participate in the AFC Champions League. But they lost 2-1 to Johor Darul in Preliminary Round 1 and went on to participate in AFC Cup. They were knocked out in the Round of 16, whereas East Bengal could not progress from the group.

Fixtures Scores Bengaluru FC vs Maziya 2-1 (Sunil Chhetri, Shankar Shampingraj; Umair) Persipura Jayapura vs Bengaluru FC 3-1 (Kabes, Robertino; C.K. Vineeth) Bengaluru FC vs Warriors 1-0 (Joshua Walker) Warriors vs Bengaluru FC 0-1 (Robin Singh) Bengaluru FC vs Persipura Jayapura 1-3 (Udanta Singh; Robertino, Wanngai, Boaz) Maziya vs Bengaluru FC 1-2 (Rodriguez, Sunil Chhetri 2 )

Round of 16 Scorers South China vs Bengaluru FC 2-0 (McBreen 2 )

Fixtures Scores Johor Darul vs East Bengal 4-1 (Nazrin, Safiq, Suppiah, Safee; Ranti Martins) East Bengal vs Kitchee 1-1 (Ranti Martins; Belencoso) Balestier Khalsa vs East Bengal 2-1 (Jonathan Xu, Kristic; Dudu Omagbemi) East Bengal vs Balestier Khalsa 3-0 (Baldeep Singh, Hussein o.g., Ranti Martins) East Bengal vs Johor Darul 0-1 (Raju Gaikwad o.g.) Kitchee vs East Bengal 2-2 (Lam Wai, Xu Deshuai; Ranti Martins, Cavin Lobo)

Winners: Johor Darul Ta'zim

2016

Mohun Bagan progressed into Preliminary Round 2 in AFC Champions League after beating Tampines Rovers 3-1. But then the Mariners meekly surrendered to Shandong Luneng in the next round. Thereafter, in the AFC Cup, they lost to the same opponents in the Round of 16.

In this season Bengaluru created history as they became the first side to reach the final of the AFC Cup.

Fixture Scores Mohun Bagan vs Maziya 5-2 (Sony Norde, Jeje Lalpekhlua 2, Cornel Glen 2; Imaz, Raju Gaikwad o.g.) South China vs Mohun Bagan 0-4 (Lenny Rodrigues, Sony Norde, Cornel Glen, Jeje Lalpekhlua) Mohun Bagan vs Yangon United 3-2 (Sony Norde, Jeje Lalpekhlua 2; Marcelo Fernandes 2 ) Yangon United vs Mohun Bagan 1-1 (Adilson; Cornel Glen) Mohun Bagan vs South China 0-3 (Law Chung, Griffiths, Awal) Maziya vs Mohun Bagan 1-1 (Abdulla, Jeje Lalpekhlua)

Round of 16 Scores Mohun Bagan vs Tampines Rovers 1-2 (Bikramjit Singh, Webb, Yunos)

Fixtures Scores Lao Toyota FC vs Bengaluru FC 2-1 (Honma, Syvilay; CK Vineeth) Bengaluru FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim 0-1 (Safiq) Ayeyawady United vs Bengaluru FC 0-1 (Sunil Chhetri) Bengaluru FC vs Ayeyawady United 5-3 (CK Vineeth, Alwyn George 2, Seiminlen Doungel, Beikhokhei Beingaichho; Thiha Zaw, Chizoba) Bengaluru FC vs Lao Toyota FC 2-1 (Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kim Song-yong; Honma) Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Bengaluru FC 3-0 (Safiq, Safee, Shaari)

Round of 16 Scores Kitchee vs Bengaluru FC 2-3 (Rufino, Tarres; Sunil Chhetri2, Daniel Lalhlimpuia)

Quarter-Final Scores Bengaluru FC vs Tampines Rovers 1-0 (CK Vineeth) Tampines Rovers vs Bengaluru FC 0-0

Semi-Final Scores Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Bengaluru FC 1-1 (Diaz; Eugeneson Lyngdoh) Bengaluru FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim 3-1 (Sunil Chhetri 2, Juanan)

Final Scores Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Bengaluru FC 1-0 (Ahmad)

Winners: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

2017

Bengaluru FC once again got to try their luck in the AFC Champions League but got knocked out by Al-Wehdat in Preliminary Round 2. In the AFC Cup, they progressed from the group stages to reach the -zone play-off finals. Whereas, Mohun Bagan had a disappointing campaign as they finished in the group.

ACL Preliminary Round 2 Scores AL-Wehdat vs Bengaluru FC 2-1 (Wridat, Faisal; Sunil Chhetri)

AFC Cup Group Stage Scores Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan 2-1 (Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Chhetri; Katsumi Yusa) Maziya vs Bengaluru 0-1 (John Johnson) Bengaluru vs Abahani Dhaka 2-0 (Nishu Kumar, Marjan Jugovic) Abahani Dhaka vs Bengaluru 2-0 (Md Sadd Uddin, Rubel Miya) Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC 3-1 (Jeje Lalpekhlua, Kean Lewis, Bikramjit Singh; Len Doungel) Bengaluru vs Maziya 1-0 (Sunil Chhetri)

Inter-zone play-off semi-finals Scores Bengaluru FC vs April 25 3-0 (Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Lenny Rodrigues) April 25 vs Bengaluru FC 0-0

Inter-zone play-off final Scores Istiklol vs Bengaluru FC 1-0 (Barkov) Bengaluru FC vs Istiklol 2-2 (Rahul Bheke, Sunil Chhetri; Davronov, Barkov)

Mohun Bagan

AFC Cup Group Stage Scores Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan 2-1 (Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Chhetri; Katsumi Yusa) Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka 3-1 (Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Sony Norde; Jonathan Brown) Mohun Bagan vs Maziya 0-1 (Umair) Maziya vs Mohun Bagan 5-2 (Habeeb, Umair, Rakic 2, Abdulla; Kinshuk Debnath, Jeje Lalpekhlua) Abahani Dhaka vs Mohun Bagan 1-1 (Onuoha; Katsumi Yusa) Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru 3-1 (Jeje Lalpekhlua, Kean Lewis, Bikramjit Singh; Len Doungel)

Winners: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

2018

In 2018, made their debut appearance in Asia courtesy of winning the I-League. They got eliminated from the AFC Champions League in Play-off round by losing 3-1 to Zob Ahan. In the AFC Cup, they could not progress from the group stages whereas Bengaluru FC reached the Inter-Zonal semi-final.

ACL Play-off round Scores Zob Ahan vs Aizawl 3-1 (Rajabzadeh, Tabrizi 2 ; Andrei Ionescu).

AFC Cup Group Stage Scores New Radiant vs Aizawl 3-1 (Ashfaq 3; Hmunmawia) Aizawl vs Bengaluru 1-3 (Leonce Dodoz; Segovia, Rahul Bheke, Daniel Lalhlimpuia) Aizawl vs Abahani Dhaka 0-3 (Rubel Miya, Alison, Kojima) Abahani Dhaka vs Aizawl 1-1 (Onuoha; Andrei Ionescu) Bengaluru vs Aizawl 5-0 (Sunil Chhetri, Segovia 2, Robin Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia) Aizawl vs New Radiant 2-1 (Leonce Dodoz, Andrei Ionescu; Hassan)

AFC Cup Qualifying Playoff Round Scores Transport United vs Bengaluru 0-0 Bengaluru vs Transport United 3-0 (Boithang Haokip, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Semboi Haokip)

Playoff Round Scores TC Sports vs Bengaluru FC 2-3 (Vlaisichev, Mahudhee; Semboi Haokip 2, Erik Paartalu) Bengaluru vs TC Sports 5-0 (Toni Dovale 3, Erik Paartalu, Rahul Bheke)

AFC Cup Group Stage Scores Bengaluru vs Abahani Dhaka 1-0 (Daniel Lalhlimpuia) Aizawl vs Bengaluru 1-3 (Leonce Dodoz; Segovia, Rahul Bheke, Daniel Lalhlimpuia) Bengaluru vs New Radiant 1-0 (Nishu Kumar) New Radiant vs Bengaluru 2-0 (Fasir, Ashfaq) Bengaluru vs Aizawl 5-0 (Sunil Chhetri, Segovia2, Robin Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia)

Abahani Dhaka vs Bengaluru 0-4 (Segovia, Nishu Kumar, Sunil Chhetri)

Inter-zone play-off semi-finals Scores Bengaluru vs Altyn Asyr 2-3 (Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartalu; Orazsahedow 2, Annadurdyyew) Altyn Asyr vs Bengaluru 2-0 (Annadurdyyew, Orazsahedow)

Winners: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

2019

started their campaign in Asia from the AFC Champions League Preliminary Round 2. But the Warriors got eliminated to Saipa FC. Chennaiyin FC joined them in the AFC Cup but both teams could not progress from the group stages.

ACL Preliminary Round 2 Scores Saipa vs Minerva Punjab 4-0 (Rezavand 2 , Ramezani, Sarfo)

AFC Cup Group Stage Scores Chennaiyin vs Minerva Punjab 0-0 Abahani Dhaka vs Minerva Punjab 2-2 (Nabib Jibon, Chizoba; Al-Amnah, Sreyas Gopalan) Minerva Punjab vs Manang Marshyangdi Club 2-2 (Sreyas Gopalan, Kareem Omolaja; Rijal, Somide) Manang Marshyangdi vs Minerva Punjab 1-1 (Azeez; Thoiba Singh) Minerva Punjab vs Chennaiyin 1-1 (Lalmuanpuia; Md. Rafi) Minerva Punjab vs Abahani Dhaka 0-1 (Masih Saighani)

AFC Cup Group Stage Scores Chennaiyin vs Minerva Punjab 0-0 Chennaiyin vs Manang Marshyangdi 2-0 (Chris Herd, Mailson Alves) Chennaiyin vs Abahani Dhaka 1-0 (Anirudh Thapa) Abahani Dhaka vs Chennaiyin 3-2 (Kervens Belfort, Masih Saighani, Mamunul Isalm; CK Vineeth, Vanmalsawma) Minerva Punjab vs Chennaiyin 1-1 (Lalmuanpuia; Md. Rafi) Manang Marshyangdi vs Chennaiyin 2-3 (Oladipo 2; Md. Rafi 2, Eli Sabia)

Winners: Al-Ahed

2020

Chennai City made their debut appearance in Asia in this season. They got knocked out from the AFC Champions League when they lost 1-0 to Al Riffa in the Preliminary Round 1. They are now plying their trade in the group stage of the AFC Cup. Whereas, Bengaluru FC have already been knocked out as they lost to Maziya in the qualifying play-off Round 2.

Winners: TBD