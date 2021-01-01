Independiente Medellin vs Atletico Nacional: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

Saturday plays host to one of Colombia's most heated derbies as the Clasico Paisa kicks off in Medellin

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Atletico Nacional

In-form Medellin sit comfortably inside the top eight which will advance to the play-offs, having won their last clash against America de Cali.

That marked their fifth consecutive unbeaten game, of which they have emerged victorious on four occasions.

Their city rivals went into the weekend in first place, after extending their fine run of form midweek.

Wednesday's win over Jaguares was also their fourth in the last five games, and only two teams have got the better of the Verdolagas this season.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 27 6:10pm/9:10pm DIM vs Atletico Nacional Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 27 4:05pm/7:05pm Junior vs Santa Fe Fanatiz March 28 12pm/3pm Pereira vs La Equidad Fanatiz March 28 2pm/5pm Alianza Petrolera vs America de Cali Fanatiz March 28 4:05pm/7:05pm Patriotas vs Aguilas Fanatiz March 28 6:10pm/9:10pm Millonarios vs Bucaramanga Fanatiz March 29 6pm/9pm Deportivo Cali vs Pasto Fanatiz

