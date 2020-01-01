'Incredible!' - Van Dijk singles out Keita after Liverpool win

The Reds defender heaped praise upon his teammate, who has struggled to consistently show what he can do at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk paid tribute to Naby Keita after ended their triumphant Premier League season with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Keita made just 18 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side in the league this season with the 25-year-old struggling with minor injuries.

The Guinea midfielder did manage to end the season with a bang, however, scoring a stunning goal last time out in a dramatic 5-3 win over Chelsea before backing up and playing 85 minutes against Newcastle.

While flying somewhat under the radar this campaign, Van Dijk was quick to single Keita out for praise, suggesting his best is yet to come at Anfield.

“I’m just very happy for Naby, he’s a fantastic guy. He works so hard and he’s an outstanding football player, we see it week in, week out," Van Dijk told LFC TV.

"Unfortunately he’s been unlucky with some injuries, but hopefully he can stay fully fit next season.

"I think he’s world class if I’m absolutely honest. I see the moments where he has the ball, the smart moves and his intelligence, it’s just incredible to see and I’m very happy for him.”

Keita, who formally joined Liverpool from in August 2018, endured a turbulent first season with the Reds too and missed out on the final through a groin injury.

The midfielder's fortunes appear to be turning however with Klopp also praising Keita after a strong performance against earlier this month.

"He is getting better and better, step by step and game by game and that's really cool," Klopp said of Keita following the 3-1 win.

"I am really happy about that. Long may it continue, let me say it like this. When him and the boys stay fit then everything is fine with the quality they have, the way we play suits them."

The Reds have been linked with interest in midfielder Thiago Alcantara but Luis Garcia recently cast doubt on the need for such a signing with Keita now impressing.

"If top players come to Liverpool and you have to move one of the ones that are moving at the moment, that's not easy," Garcia told Stadium Astro.

"If you see Keita, the way that Keita plays is similar to Thiago. The way they move, the place that they play is very similar. Keita is still adapting to the Premier League, are you going to move him from that place?"