Inaki Williams scores on 350th Athletic Bilbao appearance in La Liga stalemate vs Getafe

Inaki Williams marked his 350th appearance by scoring a second-minute goal as Athletic Bilbao drew 2-2 with Getafe in a La Liga match on Tuesday.

Inaki wasted no time to make an impact

28-year-old ended two-game goal drought

Moving up in Bilbao record books with appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? Williams latched onto a precise lofted cross into the box from Ander Herrera and finished with a quick shot into the middle of the goal juts two minutes after kickoff.

Carles Alena equalised for the home side after 27 minutes before Raul Garcia prodded a lovely cutback from Inaki’s younger brother Nico across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner. Once again though, the Azulones equalised through Moroccan Munir El Haddadi with 15 minutes remaining and both sides held on to share the spoils.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Continuing his incredible record of consecutive La Liga games, which reached 243 on Tuesday, Inaki was also marking another major milestone as he became only the third player to reach 350 appearances for the club.

The Spanish-born forward showed why he is already a legend at the club with his calm finish as he joined Iker Muniain (508) and De Marcos (465) as the players with the most appearances for the Basque club.

Inaki honed his skills at Athletic Bilbao where he has been since 2012, having made his La Liga debut in December 2014, starting in a 1-0 home loss to Cordoba.

The draw extended Athletic’s winless run to four games following their goalless stalemate against Atletico Madrid on Saturday and they have now slipped from third to sixth on the table on 18 points from 10 matches, seven behind leaders Real Madrid, who play Elche on Wednesday.

ALL EYES ON: Williams had gone two matches without scoring after managing three goals and an assist in his previous six but he delivered instantly with his fourth of the season.

THE VERDICT: Williams proved that he is still Athletic’s go-to man as he ended the game as his team’s highest-rated player, having managed three shots, two on target, as he led the line for the visitors.

His performance should have impressed Ghana coach Otto Addo who is due to name his World Cup squad next month.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR INAKI? Athletic have a tough assignment on Sunday when they visit Barcelona and they will be counting on the 28-year-old Black Stars forward for goals.