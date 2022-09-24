Inaki Williams happy 'Ghana is jumping to me' despite Brazil defeat

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has revealed his delight at playing his first game for Ghana in the 3-0 defeat against Brazil.

Inaki admits Brazil outclassed Black Stars

Points out Ghana's improved second half

Vows to help Ghana reach top heights

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite representing Spain at youth level, Inaki finally made his debut for the Black Stars in the friendly contest at Stade Oceane. The 28-year-old, who recently changed his allegiance to represent the West African nation, was thrown into the game in the 46th minute to replace Kamaldeen Sulemana. However, his introduction came after Ghana had conceded three first half goals courtesy of Marquinhos and Richarlison, who grabbed a brace.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The introduction of Inaki alongside that of Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Antoine Semenyo improved the display of the Black Stars in the second half. Inaki twice came close to scoring, his first attempt being blocked by Alisson Becker before the Liverpool custodian was called upon to tip over the bar his glancing header.

WHAT DID INAKI SAY? While Inaki accepted to play for Ghana, his brother Nico Williams was called up for Spain duty. Inaki has now explained his happiness to have chosen the Black Stars and promised to help them move to the top.

"Yeah it was not good match because Brazil is a good team. I think the second half Ghana is to be Ghana, this is the line to continue and I am very happy to stay here," Inaki told 3Sports as quoted by FootballGhana after the game.

"I am very happy, my parents are very happy, my grandpa is very happy Ghana is jumping to me and I am very very happy. The match is not good but I am going to put everything to put Ghana at the top."

WHAT NEXT FOR INAKI? The Bilbao star, who has so far scored two La Liga goals in this campaign, will hope to get his first start for the Black Stars when they come up against Nicaragua in their second friendly at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco on Tuesday.