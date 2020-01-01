Immobile equals Higuain's Serie A scoring record with goal against Napoli

The Lazio star continued his blistering run of form in front of goal to net once again and equal Serie A's historic record

star Ciro Immobile joined Gonzalo Higuain as the highest scorer in a single season with his 36th strike of 2019-20 on Saturday.

Immobile went into the final weekend of the Italian top flight season with the Capocannoniere crown as top scorer already secured.

The 30-year-old sat on 35 strikes ahead of Lazio's clash with , four ahead of ' Cristiano Ronaldo; and Maurizio Sarri's decision to leave the star out of his match-day squad against meant that he would face no late surge against his prize.

It was also enough to seal the Golden Shoe as Europe's most potent sharpshooter, beating out 's Robert Lewandowski who netted 34 over the course of his side's -winning campaign.

Still, Immobile refused to rest on his laurels, netting after 22 minutes at San Paolo to cancel out Fabian Ruiz's early opener.

In doing so he brought his season's tally up to 36, a mark only one other player has ever reached in Serie A history.

Higuain had set the all-time record back in 2015-16 with Napoli, although legend Gino Rossetti had also managed 36 prior to the league's renaming in the old Divisione Nazionale in 1928-9.

36 - Ciro #Immobile has scored 36 goals in #SerieA this season, equalling the record of goals scored in a single Serie A campaign set by Gonzalo #Higuain in 2015-16. Legendary.#NapoliLazio pic.twitter.com/0aZW4D0jtJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 1, 2020

It was no secret that the Lazio star had his eyes set on the Argentine's record, with Immobile admitting as much back in April as he waited for Serie A to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm training hard to achieve this goal. Everyone has their own. It would be nice," he explained to Sky Sport when asked about the possibility of surpassing Higuain.

"It's like the Easter egg. We'll see what the surprise will be when we get back on the field. I'll do my best."

Immobile's haul is also 10 goals higher than that managed by previous top scorer, Fabio Quagliarella, who netted 26 with in 2018-19.

It is his third Capocannoniere title, having first lifted the award in 2013-14 with Torino before sharing the honours with 's Mauro Icardi in 2017-18.

That scoring record was crucial in helping Lazio back to the , a competition in which the Rome side have not participated for the last four seasons.