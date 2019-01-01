'Imagine Bale lighting up Spurs' new stadium!' - Redknapp wants Tottenham return for Real Madrid outcast

The Wales international forward has been frozen out by Zinedine Zidane in Spain, with a summer transfer now considered to be on the cards

Gareth Bale would be a welcome addition back at this summer, says Jamie Redknapp, with the outcast considered to be perfect for an ambitious project in north London.

It is looking increasingly likely that a international will be on the move in the next transfer window.

He has been frozen out of the Madrid fold by Zinedine Zidane, with the Blancos boss suggesting that the decision has already been taken to part ways.

A return to the Premier League for Bale has been mooted for some time, with reported to have been leading the chase for his signature at various stages.

The Red Devils would, however, be unable to offer the football that the 29-year-old craves.

His former employers at Spurs could provide such a stage, as they settle into a new home, and Redknapp believes Bale could be an ideal addition for Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Tottenham midfielder told the Daily Mail: “His Real Madrid days look numbered.

“I've heard that clubs in are keen to sign Bale, but I would love to see him return to Tottenham.

“Imagine him lighting up their new stadium!”

Spurs already boast a number of superstar performers on their books, with Pochettino having guided them to the Champions League final.

It is not just the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli that have led the way, though, with unsung heroes also playing their part.

Redknapp believes a international midfielder could be considered the pick of those who sail under the radar.

He added when asked to name the most unexpected star of 2018-19: “Moussa Sissoko's emergence as Tottenham's midfield powerhouse.

“I was not alone in thinking that Sissoko would be heading for the exit door last summer.

“Instead, injuries to Harry Winks and the sale of Mousa Dembele forced Mauricio Pochettino to move Sissoko into the middle.

“It proved a masterstroke — and only underlines just how much Pochettino improves players.”

Sissoko has made 43 appearances for Spurs this season, helping them to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and the final of Europe’s elite club competition.