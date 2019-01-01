Afcon
'I'm so confused'- VAR call divides opinion after Australia denied a penalty

The use of VAR continues to raise eyebrows in France...

Australia had a controversial penalty decision overturned in the first-half of their Round of 16 clash against Norway at the Women's World Cup with the use of VAR once again dividing opinion.

Approaching half-time, the referee adjudged that Norway commited a handball in their own box with VAR intervening and ensuring a review.

After a long delay, the decision to award a spotkick was ultimately overturned by the referee with replays suggesting any handball call would be 50/50.

Right or wrong, the use of VAR has left many football fans confused and angry on social media.

The penalty reversal ensured Australia went into half-time trailing Norway 1-0.

This is the first time VAR has been used at a Women's World Cup with the technology continuing to cause drama in France.

