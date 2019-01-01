'I'm more than happy here' - Rakitic dismisses transfer talk

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United may have been linked with Ivan Rakitic but he sees his future at Barcelona.

Ivan Rakitic has reiterated that he has no plans to leave Barcelona on transfer deadline day and wants a new contract at Camp Nou.

The World Cup finalist has been linked with a January switch to several Premier League clubs despite having a contract at Camp Nou until 2021.

Rakitic has been a regular since swapping Sevilla for Barca in 2014 and has featured in all but one of their La Liga matches this year.

That has not stopped talk of a move to England, but the Croatia international insists he is solely focused on life in Barcelona.

"Since I've been here I do not know how many times I've left and I'm back," Rakitic said after Barca's 6-1 drubbing of his former side Sevilla, in the Copa del Rey.

"I'm more than happy here and my intention is to be here longer.

"The other day I gave the president a little nudge to see if he would start my renewal,’ he added.

32' GOOOOOOAL BARÇA!!!!!! @ivanrakitic gets a toenail on @arthurhromelo's long pass and it goes straight past the keeper well out of net and into the goal! INSANITY!!!!



LIVE: Barça 2-0 Sevilla (2-2 agg.) #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/ehNfL4oBVH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2019

Wednesday’s win against Sevilla overturned Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat in the cup last week and ensured Ernesto Valverde’s men progressed to the semi-final of the competition.

Rakitic himself even got on the scoresheet for the reigning Spanish champions, along with a Philippe Coutinho brace and strikes from Sergi Roberto, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona are the third side to qualify for last four, with Valencia and Real Betis already reaching this stage of the competition. They could also be joined by Real Madrid tonight, who lead Girona 4-2 from the first leg.

It is a busy time of year for the Catalans; they face Valencia this weekend before traveling to Athletic Bilbao the following week.

February also sees the return of Champions League football to Camp Nou. Barca face a tricky tie against Lyon, but it is one they are expected to overcome.

It means Barca could be on course to claim another historic treble, which would be their third in just nine years.

The five-time European champions are five points clear at the top of Spanish table, ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid, and 10 points clear of their old foes Real Madrid.