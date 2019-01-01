'I'm going to continue here' - Varane reaffirms commitment to Real Madrid

The French defender says he will remain with the club ahead of this summer's expected rebuild

Raphael Varane confirmed that he will remain with next season as he will look to help the club recover from a season that was far below their usual standards.

Real Madrid finished third in this season, as the club moved from Julen Lopetegui to Santiago Solari to, ultimately, Zinedine Zidane as manager.

The club also saw a run of three consecutive titles snapped with a last-16 loss to .

Varane has been linked with a move away from the club several times, with linked to the French defender in the past.

But the World Cup winner insists that he will not be leaving the Spanish capital this summer.

"I'm going to continue here next year, I'm sure we're going to relive strong emotions," he told Marca.

Varane made 43 appearances for Real Madrid this past season after helping guide to a World Cup crown in .

Even with Varane healthy, Real Madrid allowed 46 goals in league play, the most among clubs in the league's top five.

And, while Cristiano Ronaldo's departure obviously loomed large, Varane admitted that he, like the rest of the team, was not at the level needed to compete with the likes of and this season.

"We have fought and we have tried hard, we can not blame anything, but it is true that we missed that spark in the difficult moments," he said.

"They are cycles, I have not been to my best level but I will see the best Varane again."

Real Madrid are expected to undergo a major rebuild this summer, with Eden Hazard one of several stars linked to a move.

Varane says he's looking forward to being part of that rebuild as Zidane looks to lead the club back into contention for major trophies.

"We have to evolve and Zidane is clear about it," he said.

"We have to rebuild. We have to change things as in a change of cycle."