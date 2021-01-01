‘I’m driven by my love for humanity’ – Lugano’s Sasere on grassroots football championship initiative in Nigeria

The Switzerland based striker talks about the motive behind organising a grassroots football tournament in his native home, Ondo Kingdom

FC Lugano star Franklin Sasere says his ‘love for humanity’ fuelled his motive for launching a grassroots football tournament in his native town in Nigeria.

Born in Ondo City, the 22-year-old organised the Franklin Sasere Invitational Football Tournament – a championship that will see eight top teams jostle for honours at the Ondo Township Stadium.

The competition – the biggest in the history of Ondo Kingdom – will see the winners, runners-up, and third-placed team smile home with trophies and cash prizes at over a million naira.

The best players could be on their way to bagging professional contracts as football scouts across Europe are in attendance to monitor the grassroots championship.

In a chat with Goal, Sasere – who helped Hamrun Spartans win the 2020-21 Maltese Premier League last season – says his love for humanity and the urge to help in the discovery of hidden talents informed his decision.

“It has been a tough season, however, instead of partying with my loved ones, I felt giving back to the community that unearthed me is the best way to spend my holiday,” he told Goal.

“Take a look around Ondo kingdom, you will find out that there are footballers who are far better than me, but they never had this chance that has seen me play in the Europa League and also with the Maltese Premier League.

“So, the essence of this the Sasere Franklin Invitational Football Tournament is not only to give back to my community but also to give visibility to unknown footballers who could be spotted by the scouts I invited.”

Apart from organising the football competition, Sasere had reached out to primary schools to donate books and writing materials that would help make education easier for them.

“Yes, everyone will not end up becoming professional footballers,” he continued.

“So, having that at the back of my mind, I deemed it fit to extend this gesture to those in schools.

“My project isn’t just driven by my passion for football, I’m driven by my love for humanity.

“Like I told the Osemawe of Ondo during my visit to him, this is not a one-off thing. This will be sustained for the rest of my life whether I am playing professional football or not.”



