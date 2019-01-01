'I'll keep improving' - Francisca Ordega remains focused despite Caf award miss

The Super Falcons star looks to have moved on after being overlooked for the Africa Women Player of the Year prize in Dakar

Francisca Ordega says she is happy despite failing to clinch the Africa Women Player of the Year award as she vows to 'keep improving' in her dreams for a wonderful 2019.

South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana stole the show at the Caf Awards Gala in Dakar on Tuesday as she edged out Nigerian duo of Ordega and Asisat Oshoala to claim the coveted crown.

The 25-year-old scored twice and gave two assists as well as won two woman-of-the-match awards, helping the Super Falcons to a 2018 African Women Cup of Nations triumph in Ghana.

She claims she is unfazed as she has resolved to put up a better showing this year.

"I had a good time in Dakar as I was not expecting to win [Africa Women Player of the Year award]," Ordega told Goal.

"I wish to say big congratulations to the winner, [Thembi] Kgatlana. It was her year and I rejoice with her. Personally, I am happy that everything turned out well in 2018.

"I am hoping to build on the success [at the Women's World Cup] in France. I know a lot of people will be looking up to me and will expect more from me in 2019 after making the top three for 2018.

"I will not allow the pressure to get into me but I will keep improving on myself in order to get better in 2019 and do well at the World Cup. I will have to work hard and remain on top of my game."

Ordega will be hoping to continue from where she had stopped in 2018 and hit the running in 2019, first with the China Invitational, then the Cyprus Cup, Women's World Cup, All African Games as well as ensuring an improved season in the United States.