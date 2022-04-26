Ikpeba believes Manchester United's Ronaldo signing was mistake and he should leave

Ex-Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba believes the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Premier League side Manchester United was a mistake.

The Portugal international made a return to Old Trafford at the beginning of the season in an effort by the Red Devils management to boost their attack.

The 37-year-old has managed to score 22 goals for the club in all competitions, but Manchester United are out of the race to win any silverware this season and are struggling to finish in the Champions League places.

Current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has been appointed as the new manager for the Manchester club and Ikpeba believes Ronaldo should be on his way out come next season.

"I think he should be leaving the club. Ronaldo coming back to Manchester United was a mistake," the 48-year-old said on SuperSport's Monday Night Football.

"It is not a question of him scoring goals, so many things happen when a star player returns to his original club.

"In many ways, Ronaldo has been a distraction. He's a global star in football, he shouldn't have come back at that age, he should have gone to Manchester City.

"Egocentric players, jealousy comes to play in the dressing room. The atmosphere has been nasty right from the beginning."

Ronaldo's first stint with Manchester United was between 2003 and 2009 when he scored 118 goals in 292 matches. He then left for Real Madrid from the 2009/10 season until 2018/19 and opted to join Italian heavyweights Juventus until last season.

Despite his crucial goals for the club, things have not gone as projected and the team is currently sixth on the table with 54 points having played 34 games, one more than fourth-placed Arsenal (60) and Tottenham Hotspur - who are fifth having collected 58 points.

With the Champions League place seemingly almost out of their reach, the team is pushing for the Europa League position.