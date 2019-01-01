Ezenwa: Super Eagles goalkeeper completes move from Katsina United to Heartland

The Nigeria international stopper is returning to the club he left in 2011

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has officially returned to Professional Football League ( ) club Heartland, eight years after leaving the team.

Ezenwa completed the much-talked-about move on Friday as the Naze Millionaires confirmed a two-year deal for the goalkeeper.

Before Friday's transfer, the Nigeria international was with the Naze Millionaires for three years after joining them from Ocean Boys in 2008.

Heartland general manager Ifeanyi Chukwudi believes the signing of Ezenwa marks a paradigm shift from mediocrity to professionalism.

"This is a statement of intent that Heartland is in for serious business, not business as usual," he said.

Responding after signing on the dotted lines, Ezenwa expressed his appreciation to the board and management of the club.

He promised to give his best to the club and he urged the fans to return to the stadium to cheer Heartland to victory in the coming season.