Ijeh helps Hackens set up final date with Ayinde and Okobi-Okeoghene's Eskilstuna United

The Swedish Women's Cup final this year will be a meeting of three Nigerian sisters, after their semi-final triumphs this weekend

Evelyn Ijeh helped Hackens into the 2020-21 Swedish Women's Cup final against Halimatu Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene's Eskilstuna United, after beating Rosengard 1-0 on Sunday.

Going into the semi-final tie, Hackens were in search of at least a win to seal their passage and also retain the title they won in 2019.

To reach the last four, Mats Gren's side had beaten Vaxjo 1-0, Lidkoping 8-1 and, Linkopings 5-2 to progress from the group stage as the winner, with nine points from three matches.

The Swedish-Nigerian born has enjoyed cameo appearances in the ongoing national women's competition, featuring twice so far, in the victories over Lidkoping and Linkopings.

Despite dominating possession of the ball, the Swedish Champions could not find a breakthrough until Stina Blackstenius netted the crucial match-winner in the 78th minute of the encounter.

Ijeh missed out on the chance to play in the showdown with the Damallsvenskan runners-up but Hackens still got the job done.

With the victory, Hackens will battle Eskilstuna United in the final when both teams square off for the coveted crown on May 12.

Earlier on Saturday, Eskilstuna defeated four-time winners Umea to progress to the final of the national competition for the first time in their history, with the Nigerian duo featuring prominently.

Ijeh is eyeing her second Swedish Cup title and third piece of silverware with Hackens, while Halimatu Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene will be setting their sights on their first-ever professional title in Europe.