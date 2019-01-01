Ihezuo's brace inspires Henan Hushiang against champions Dalian Quanjian

The Nigerian was at the double to help her Zhengzhou based side return to winning ways at Henan Provincial Stadium

Chiwendu Ihezuo scored twice in Henan Hushiang's 5-1 triumph over holders Dalian Quanjian in a Chinese Women's game on Sunday.

The international, who joined Henan from Kazakhstan side BIIK Kazygurt in April, made a scoring debut in her side's 2-0 win against Dalian Quanjian at Luoyang Stadium on July 13.

Ahead of the second leg, Henan aimed to halt their losing streak, following three successive defeats against Shanghai, Wuhua and Changchun.

The 22-year-old forward ended her six-match drought as she opened the scoring for the hosts 11 minutes into the encounter at the Dalian Olympic Sports Centre.

Eight minutes later, Lou Jiahui doubled the lead for Henan when she scored her first of the season from a free-kick before hitting her brace and the third for her side on the 40th minute.

In the second half, Dong Jiabao scored the fourth goal of the match off the Dalian goalkeeper's mistake with a long-range effort in the 72nd minute.

However, the visitors secured their consolation from a deflection in the 85th minute before Ihezuo netted her brace to wrap up Henan's win on the 90th minute.

#CWSL | Dalian 1-5 Henan Huishang



The visitors got their second win in the season and the second against the winless Dalian. Braces from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Lou Jiahui plus an own goal from Xu Dongli gave the advantage for Henan. Another own goal pulled one back to Dalian. pic.twitter.com/Jqs6PppZrW — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 18, 2019

Ihezuo, who featured alongside Nigerian compatriot Onome Ebi, lasted the duration and has now scored three goals in eight games.

Despite the win, Henan remains sixth on the Chinese top-flight log with seven points from eight matches this season - three behind fifth-placed Beijing Phoenix.