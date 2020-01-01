Iheanacho unlucky as Leicester City’s title hopes suffer shattering blow

The Nigerian’s goal was ruled offside as the Foxes lost at home to the Saints on Saturday evening

Kelechi Iheanacho’s are now 13 points behind after losing 2-1 at home to .

The international saw 32 minutes of action as the Foxes surrendered a goal lead to surrender maximum points at King Power Stadium.

Dennis Praet’s maiden Leicester goal handed Brendan Rodgers’ side a 14th-minute lead before the visitors equalised five minutes later.

Stuart Armstrong's effort inside the 18-yard box deflects off James Maddison and past Kasper Schmeichel.

Iheanacho, who replaced Harvey Barnes in the 58th minute had his inventive flick ruled for offside after the VAR check.

With nine minutes left to play, Danny Ings sealed the win for visiting Southampton thanks to Che Adams' assist.

As expected, injured Wilfred Ndidi was not listed for the game as well as star Daniel Amartey.

The Foxes would be hoping to revive their English top-flight title bid as guests of struggling at Turf Moor.