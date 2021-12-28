Iheanacho’s eventful game in both boxes: Good or bad for Nigeria?

When Aymeric Laporte rose highest to head home from close range against Leicester City on Sunday, it calmed frayed Manchester City nerves at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spain centre-back made it 5-3 to the hosts who were seemingly rattled after the visitors fought back from 4-0 down to make it 4-3 inside 20 second-half minutes.

The closest to the City defender was Kelechi Iheanacho, who had a torrid game defending set-pieces for nearly the entire game.

In truth, it will be unfair to single out the former Man City forward for what has turned into a bugbear for Brendan Rodgers, who has now seen his side concede 12 times from set-pieces in 2021/22.

No other side has conceded more dead-ball situations than the East Midlands outfit, underscoring their problems in such situations.

Iheanacho astoundingly often had his back turned to play at key corners, focusing exclusively on the man closest to him — either Ruben Dias or Laporte — and was often caught in no man’s land at multiple defensive situations.

While his lapses contributed to a wider Leicester problem, it was his decisiveness that also allowed the visiting fans to dream for a bit at the Etihad.

Benefiting from a change of shape at the break, and greater intent in transition, Iheanacho set up two goals and scored one himself in the away side’s threatened fightback.

The assist for James Maddison’s strike was fairly straightforward but the one for Ademola Lookman’s effort minutes later needed to be inch-perfect.

He was the sharpest to react after Ederson tipped Maddison’s effort onto the bar to make it 4-3 with 25 minutes to play, ending a near-three-month run without a goal in all competitions.

Sunday represented something of a rare start for Iheanacho, who was probably going to make do with yet another cameo role against his old club had Patson Daka not been ruled out for the visit to the Premier League defending champions.

It was the Nigerian’s first PL start in almost two months and only his fifth in the ongoing campaign, so it was quite commendable that he turned it on in decisive moments when Leicester flourished.

In that sense, Boxing Day was encouraging for Super Eagles supporters who may have been worried by Seniorman’s dearth of game time heading into January’s Africa Cup of Nations.

A lack of match fitness to the three-time African champions’ first-choice pairing of Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen was worrying going into the tournament, despite the firepower in Augustine Eguavoen’s attack-heavy 28-man squad.

Even though the returning Nigeria boss can call upon the experience of Odion Ighalo and the menace of Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq Umar, the latter trio’s greenness at this level mean supporters will require a bit of assuredness before their opening game against Egypt.

Given that Osimhen has not had any match action since suffering his horrific injury in November, the fact Iheanacho has not seemingly been slowed down by little time on the pitch in the last two months could be a blessing in disguise for the three-time African champions.

Of course, it would be ill-advised for fans to count their chickens, but Seniorman’s decisiveness against his old club bodes well for Nigeria’s Afcon campaign in the New Year.