Iheanacho: Relief as Leicester City star arrives at Nigeria camp for Benin & Lesotho

The England-based forward is the last invited player to arrive at the Super Eagles camp for the fixtures against the Squirrels and Crocodiles

The Nigeria senior national team received a big boost ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho following the arrival of Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho on Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet on the Super Eagles’ social media handle, the 24-year-old star completes Gernot Rohr’s list of invited foreign-based professionals, having touched down at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.



“Good morning...Update! Kelechi has arrived.,” the tweet read.

Goal had gathered that Iheanacho could not join the rest of the team earlier owing to delays in his flight schedule.

The former Manchester City prodigy - who has been in terrific form recently – bagged a double and an assist as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes secured a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup last eight fixture at the King Power Stadium.

In the process, the Nigerian became one of only two players – along with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero - to score 20 or more goals in England’s cup competitions over the last six years.

For context, only Aguero - with 21 goals - has scored more during that period in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Iheanacho has also had a direct hand in 15 goals in his 15 starts across all competitions this season and has found the back of the net in each of his last four games, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The 2013 U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner is expected to join Rohr’s team when they go to the Teslim Balogun Stadium in the evening to finetune strategies for Saturday’s crunch tie against coach Michel Dussuyer’s men at the Stade Charles de Gaulle.

The three-time Africa champions will travel by waterways on Friday morning, and will stay the night in the Beninoise capital, Cotonou before moving to Porto Novo on Saturday for the game.

Article continues below

LIST OF PLAYERS IN CAMP

Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Henry Onyekuru, Peter Etebo, Adekunle Adeleke, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Anayo Iwuala, John Noble, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Maduka Okoye, Jamilu Collins, Paul Onuachu, Francis Uzoho, Zaidu Sanusi, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Iheanacho