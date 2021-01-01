Iheanacho makes Premier League history with Leicester City strike vs Chelsea

Thanks to his effort against Thomas Tuchel’s men, the Nigeria international achieved a landmark in the English elite division

Kelechi Iheanacho becomes the first player in Premier League history to score a goal on all seven days of the week within a single season.

The striker was on target for Leicester City as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in Tuesday’s league encounter.

With the hosts taking a two-goal lead through Antonio Ruediger and Jorginho, the Iheanacho was introduced for James Maddison on the hour mark.

In the 76th minute, he reduced the deficit for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes. Receiving a pass from compatriot Wilfred Ndidi, Iheanacho knocked the ball calmly into the bottom right corner of Edouard Mendy’s goal.

As a result of that effort, he wrote his name in the English elite division’s history books.

