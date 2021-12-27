Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Kelechi Iheanacho has shown that he can still be trusted upfront once again.

While Leicester City may have lost Sunday's game despite his two assists and goal sparking hopes of a comeback, a 6-3 loss to the current Manchester City side is not one to be too ashamed of.

For most of the season, Iheanacho has been languishing on Leicester City's bench as Brendan Rodgers has preferred other options to the former Man City striker. Indeed, a tactical switch meant that the 25-year-old has seen less gametime but his performance will surely give the Foxes boss something to think about.

Despite limited opportunities to replicate his top form from the latter end of last season, 'Senior Man' has now come out with a statement attacking performance.

Ahead of the upcoming continental showpiece in Cameroon, Iheanacho hitting full gear couldn’t have come at a better time for Nigeria and interim coach Augustine Eguavoen.

Just in time for the Africa Cup of Nations in January

Iheanacho will be in the running to feature in an attack that boasts options like Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi, as well as the experienced Odion Ighalo and a rejuvenated Samuel Chukwueze, all of whom have had decent seasons so far.

His performance against City shows that he's a player who can carry a team's attack, which also begs the question of what could have been if he was still under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

And considering the Super Eagles' struggles in the final third for the past two years, Iheanacho hitting peak form against no better opposition than the Premier League champions will definitely give Eguavoen something to look forward to.

Either as a goalscorer to ease the burden on Osimhen or as someone to come in to offer fluidity in attack, Iheanacho’s versatility allows him to be able to function well in a number of setups, even though he is arguably best in a two-man system behind the main striker.

Off the pitch, his performance against City could provide the 25-year-old with some of the much-needed confidence that has been lacking in recent weeks.

What is now left for fans to see, is how the interim manager will deploy ‘Senior Man’ in Nigeria's attack as they try to scale the hurdle of Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D on their way to a fourth Afcon title.