Iheanacho: Leicester City star extends FA Cup scoring record

The Nigeria international has set a personal best following his fourth-minute effort against the Bees on Saturday

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his seventh goal of the season for in Saturday’s game against .

In the game played at Griffin Park, the Nigerian handed the Foxes a fourth-minute lead thanks to an assist from James Justin.

The Foxes lead at Brentford! 😃



Praet's wonderful pass comes to Justin, who crosses for Iheanacho, and the Nigerian duly converts! 👊#BreLei pic.twitter.com/Hb0xY411Z9 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 25, 2020

Iheanacho’s left-footed shot from inside the six-yard box beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels after he received a cross from the defender.

With that, the 23-year-old has now scored nine goals in his nine FA Cup starts, including from his days as a player.

9 - Kelechi Iheanacho has scored nine goals in his nine FA Cup starts (5 goals for Leicester & 4 for Manchester City). Magician. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/qvPrPArnjP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2020

Despite dominating possession against Thomas Frank’s team, the first-half ended 1-0 in favour of the King Power Stadium outfit.

Victory for Brendan Rodger’s men will send them into the fifth round of the competition.

For the Nigerian, he would be hoping to extend his goal tally when Leicester visit for Tuesday’s English League Cup semi-final return leg.

After that, they host in a crunch English Premier League showdown on February 1.

The former English champions are third in the English top-flight log with 48 points from 24 outings.