Iheanacho inspires Leicester City to edge Leeds United

Kelechi Iheanacho provided an assist as Leicester City beat Leeds United 1-0 in a Premier League match on Saturday.

Iheanacho replaced Jamie Vardy in the 61st minute and he made an impact six minutes later, by helping Harvey Barnes to break the deadlock for the hosts.

The 67th-minute goal was enough for Brendan Rodgers' men to grab their second straight win in the English top-flight and it pushed them to the 10th spot in the league table with 33 points after 25 games.

Wilfred Ndidi was also in the encounter and he was replaced in the 76th minute by Senegal's Nampalys Mendy while new Super Eagles invitee Ademola Lookman was introduced for Hamza Choudhury after the hour mark.

Iheanacho has now contributed five assists and two goals in 17 league appearances this term.

With Saturday's contribution, the former Manchester City star joins Demarai Gray with the joint-most assists (eight) as a substitute since August 2015.

The victory was Leicester City's first league win at the King Power Stadium since their 1-0 triumph over Liverpool on December 28.

The Foxes will return to action on Thursday for their Uefa Europa Conference League fixture against Rennes before visiting Arsenal for a Premier League clash on March 13.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho alongside Ndidi and Lookman have been included in Nigeria's provisional squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off match against Ghana.

The Super Eagles travel to Cape Coast for the first-leg on March 25 and they host the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium four days later.