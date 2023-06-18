Iheanacho-inspired Nigeria qualify for 2023 Afcon finals after edging Sierra Leone in five-goal thriller

Michaelson Gumede
Samuel Chukwueze Kelechi Iheanacho Nigeria Afcon 2022Getty Images
Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winner for Nigeria in a 3-2 win against Sierra Leone as the Super Eagles qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals.

  • Iheanacho scores the winner for Nigeria
  • Sierra Leone fought back but it was not enough
  • Nigeria qualify for next year's Afcon finals

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagles of Nigeria opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Victor Osimhen. The on-form Napoli forward doubled up the visitors' lead about 13 minutes later.

But the hosts pulled one back before half-time and it was 26-year-old Mustapha Bundu's won got Sierra Leone's opener.

It took them some time to launch a fight back through Augustus Kargbo who struck in the 84th minute, and from there, the match looked set to finish in a two-all draw. But Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho had other plans and he scored the dying moments of the referee's optional time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagles qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals after collecting a dozen of points in five games which sees them at the top of Group A standings.

The Nigerians have won four of their five games, becoming one of the couple of sides to have already booked a ticket to next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. In their opening game, they beat Sierra Leone 2-1 before a 10-0 demolition job over Sao Tome and Principe.

WHAT'S NEXT: Nigeria - who have qualified alongside Guinea Bissau - will conclude their qualification in September when they host Sao Tome in their own backyard.

