Iheanacho header against Fulham up for Leicester City award

The Nigerian’s effort against the Cottagers has been shortlisted for the monthly Foxes prize alongside six others

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Fulham has been nominated for the Leicester City Goal of the Month award for February.

The Nigeria international has been in brilliant form for the Foxes in the second part of the 2020-21 campaign as Brendan Rodgers’ men are doing all it takes to secure a ticket to next season’s Champions League.

And so, his effort against Scott Parker’s Cottagers will compete against six other players for a chance to clinch the individual accolade.

In the 2-0 defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage, the former Manchester City wonderkid put the King Power Stadium outfit in front with a stylish header after a well-timed cross from James Maddison – which saw him end his 15-game Premier League drought.

Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves heaped praise on the Nigerian’s strike, describing it as a dream goal.

"What a ball from James Maddison, he puts it on a plate for Iheanacho," Hargreaves told Premier League Production.

“To be fair, Iheanacho adjusts absolutely brilliantly. This goal is a dream, Iheanacho with a lovely turn and then the rest of it is a dream."

Article continues below

James Justin’s strike in the same game is among the shortlist, as well as goals by Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans against Liverpool (3-1), Aston Villa (2-0) and Arsenal (1-3) respectively.

Leicester City B star Ali Reghba is also in contention for the award thanks to his strike against Blackburn Rovers at LCFC Training Ground.

Having found the net in his last two games, Iheanacho will hope to continue his awe-inspiring performances when his team takes on relegation-threatened Sheffield United on March 14.



Also, the 24-year-old remains a significant member of the Nigeria national team and will be expected to feature for Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles when they take on Benin Republic and Lesotho in March’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.