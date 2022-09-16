Iheanacho challenges Leicester City teammates to show character and represent club and families

The Super Eagles striker believes the team can bounce back to winning ways after collecting just a point in six top-tier matches

Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho has challenged his teammates to rise to the occasion and fire the team to a positive result ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

The Foxes have struggled this season, having collected just one point from the six matches they have played and are rooted at the bottom of the table. They will be in London to play Spurs who are third with 14 points, just one behind leaders Arsenal.

The Nigeria international believes Brendan Rodgers' team have the quality needed to get positive results and they have to show it on the pitch.

"We haven’t started well this season but I think we have been playing well," Iheanacho told the club's website.

"Every game, the outcome has not been good, but we need to stick together, we need to show character and we need to represent the club and represent our families.

"We are not in good momentum at the moment but we do have a great quality in our team and we just have to stick together to come back.

"There are still a lot of games left but we just need to start winning games now. We’re working really hard in training, so the wins will come."

Iheanacho, though, has no doubt Leicester can perform better than what the results they've gotten show.

"We have been preparing very, very hard for this [game against Spurs] and hopefully it turns around this weekend," he added.

"Training has been going quite well. The message has always been that we stick together whether we lose or win but right now we need to show character, hunger and desire.

"As players and as a team we know we can get the results we need, we showed that last season. So far this season, it’s just turned out the other way. We have great quality in this team, so we just need to believe in ourselves and get the points to get us back up there this season."

Iheanacho has featured for the team five times this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.