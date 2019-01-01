Iheanacho and Ndidi’s Leicester City fail to halt Mahrez’s Manchester City title march

The Nigerians were on parade at the Etihad Stadium but were unable to stop Pep Guardiola’s men from securing victory

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho failed to dent ’s title hopes as lost 1-0 on Monday night.

After a scoreless first half, the Citizens sealed maximum points thanks to Vincent Kompany’s long-range stunner in the 70th minute.

Despite having their resistance broken, Iheanacho, who was a second half replacement for James Maddison, missed a late opportunity to equalize with just goalkeeper Ederson to beat. Iheanacho amazingly didn't hit the target.

Ndidi gave a good account of himself with 74 touches, 52 total passes, 90% passing accuracy and 100% aerial duels won.

The Foxes host in their last game of the season while the Citizens travel to & Hove Albion in their quest of becoming the first team to defend the title for a decade.