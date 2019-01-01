Ihattaren turns down Morocco selection while waiting for Netherlands option

The 17-year-old is among the 46 players invited for the Atlas Lions' friendly next month

midfielder Mohammed Ihattaren is yet to make a decision regarding his international future after he was handed his debut call-up by .

Ihattaren was born in the to Moroccan parents and has played across the youth levels of the European country.

He helped the Oranje to win the 2018 Uefa European Under-17 Championship and broke into PSV's first-team in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Ahead of the friendly games against Burkina Faso and Niger in September, new Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has invited Ihattaren to his 46-man team but the teenage star is in no rush to pledge his international allegiance.

Article continues below

“I am honored by the pre-selection, but for the time being I am not going to make my choice," Ihattaren told Fox Sports.

“We’ll see. I just want to be important and also make an international name for myself. That would be nice in the Netherlands, but also in Morocco. I owe a lot to the Netherlands. I’ll not forget that in my choice.”

On Sunday, the 17-year-old opened his 2019-20 goal account as PSV defeated Heracles 2-0 in their Dutch Eredivisie outing.