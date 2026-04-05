Ihattaren names the ideal top European club for PSV star Saibari

On *Goedemorgen Eredivisie*, Hans Kraay Jr. heaped praise on Ismael Saibari, who once again proved decisive for PSV in their home match against FC Utrecht (4-3). Mohamed Ihattaren immediately named a top European club should the standout player eventually leave the Netherlands.

“I’m not worried about PSV, because I saw Ismael Saibari. He was absolutely brilliant!” Kraay enthuses after the attacking midfielder’s performance against Utrecht on Saturday, before handing over to his fellow panellist Ihattaren.

“He’s a brilliant player, Izzy, yes,” agrees the Fortuna Sittard playmaker. “He was decisive again yesterday (Saturday, ed.).” Saibari scored twice for PSV, who are unofficial champions following their 4-3 home victory.

Ihattaren continues: “He’s got guts and you can really see his flair. He’s so strong,” says the former PSV player, who believes Saibari is destined for the top of European football. “I’d love to see him at Bayern Munich, one hundred per cent. He’s got the qualities.”

In Ihattaren’s view, Saibari is ready for the next step up, after having been a key player for the Eindhoven-based leaders for several years. “He is truly decisive for PSV, truly decisive.”

“In my opinion, Saibari has improved even further in the absence of Ricardo Pepi. With Guus Til playing slightly off-centre up front and dropping back. And Saibari coming in, and vice versa,” Kraay has seen Saibari make real progress in recent times.

Saibari has a contract with PSV that runs for another three years. He has made exactly 140 appearances for the Eindhoven giants, scoring 41 goals and providing 29 assists.