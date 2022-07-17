Ihattaren: Morocco prospect excluded from Ajax’s squad for Austria pre-season camp

Owing to fitness issues, the midfielder did not make the Sons of the Gods’ squad for the European country

Ajax have excluded Mohammed Ihattaren from their pre-season squad to Austria due to fitness concerns.

The Dutch elite division outfit announced a list of 29 players on Sunday with the Netherlands youth international of Moroccan descent not making the cut alongside Maarten Stekelenburg, and Amourricho.

According to the Sons of the Gods, the midfielder – who is not fit – will remain in Amsterdam to regain full fitness.

“Head coach Alfred Schreuder has announced the list of names that will be included in the training camp in Austria. Ajax takes 29 players to the Alpine country,” a statement from the club’s website read.

“The club has given Lisandro Martínez permission not to travel to Bramberg am Wildkogel.

“Maarten Stekelenburg, Mohammed Ihattaren and Amourricho by Axel Dongen are also missing. They stay in Amsterdam because they are not fit.”

On the other hand, Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is among the selected players while newly signed Burkina Faso forward Hassane Bande was not considered.

There, Ajax’s first game will be against Samson Tijani’s Red Bull Salzburg on July 19.

Four days later, they square up against Eintracht Frankfurt before engaging Shakhtar Donetsk on July 26.

A return to Johan Cruyff Arena will be made at the end of July, with the annual Dutch Super Cup seeing Schreuder’s men try PSV for size.

Ihattaren, who made the 2021 NXGN top 50 list of the best wonderkids in world football, joined Serie A giants Juventus in 2021 in a deal understood to be worth around €6 million (£5m/$7m).

Nevertheless, the potential Atlas Lion was loaned to Sampdoria and now Ajax in a bid to garner first-team experience.

Ajax emerged as league champions last season, having accrued 83 points from 34 outings, earning them a place in next season’s Uefa Champions League group stage.

Ajax squad to Austria

Remko Pasveer, Jay Gorter, Sten Kremers, Tom de Graaff, Nico Tagliafico, Lisandro Magallan, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch, Sean Klaiber, Kik Pierie, Owen Wijndal, Youri Regeer, Edson Álvarez, Davy Klaassen, Kenneth Taylor, Mohammed Kudus, Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, Antony, Mohamed Daramy, Steven Bergwijn, Naci Unuvar, Sontje Hansen, Kristian Hlynsson, Youri Boss, Kian Fitz-Jim, and

Christian Rasmussen.