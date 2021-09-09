Ignore transfer rumours, Gor Mahia waiting for green light from Fifa - Ochola

The champions insist they have completed the debt owed to former players but are still waiting for the go-ahead before confirming new players

Gor Mahia Secretary-General Sam Ochola has warned supporters against consuming incessant rumours regarding the signing of players, stating the team is currently finalising with World Football Governing Body Fifa regarding the lifting of the transfer ban.

There have been reports on social media on alleged completed signings, with the latest one being Harambee Star Cliff Nyakeya who is rumoured to have sealed a one-year deal with the club. K'Ogalo have denied the reports and the official has further insisted on the same.

Signing information will be communicated

"The club is detesting the incessant rumours and speculations going round about our playing unit on social media and other outlets," Ochola told Goal.

"Currently we are finalising with Fifa to lift the ban on us to enable the club to sign new players. Information relating to our playing unit and issues around it will be communicated officially in due course by the club."

Gor Mahia is awaiting Fifa green light

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia sporting director Omondi Aduda confirmed the team is now ready to write to Fifa to be allowed to bring in new players after settling their debts.

"Gor Mahia are currently free of any debt, we have cleared all of them," Aduda told Goal.

"Starting with [Shafik] Batambuze, even his lawyer has written to the club confirming receipt of the money and on [Dickson] Ambundo, we also settled his dues through his Nairobi-based lawyer.

"For Polack, it is a done deal as well. Nothing is remaining and all we are now working on is to communicate the same to Fifa and get the green light to sign new players in the ongoing transfer window."