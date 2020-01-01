Igboun scores hat-trick in Dinamo Moscow’s defeat of Zaglebie Lubin

The Nigerian got a second-half treble as the Loudspeakers strolled past the Polish team in a test game

Dinamo Moscow overpowered Zaglebie Lubin 5-1 in Monday’s friendly game with Sylvester Igboun bagging a treble.

With the Russian Premier League set to resume in February, Kirill Novikov’s men are playing a series of test games to stay in top shape.

And against the Polish league outfit at Belek’s Calista Sports Centre, they hit their opponent for five with the 29-year-old contributing three goals.

Maximilian Philipp gave the Russian s a 43rd-minute lead before Igboun doubled the advantage on the hour mark.

His second goal came in the 68th minute before completing his hat-trick with 11 minutes left to play.

The Coppers reduced the deficit from the penalty spot through Jakub Tosik, while Kirill Panchenko ensured a four-goal lead in the closing second of the game.

Before hosting in the Russian elite division on February 29, they take on Lechia Gdansk, Slovan Liberec, Ventspils, Vojvodina, Kairat, Spartaks Jurmala and Rubin Kazan.

Novikov’s team sits in eighth position on the log with 24 points from 19 league outings, while Zenit St. Petersburg are leaders with 45 points from the same number of matches.