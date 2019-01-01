IfeanyiUbah FC are still a work in progress, says Uche Okagbue

The Anambra Warriors are unbeaten after five games but their handler feels there is more work to be done

FC Ifeanyi Ubah coach Uche Okagbue feels his side still have a lot to improve upon despite their fine form in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Anambra Warriors defeated newly promoted Kada City 1-0 at the Kaduna Township Stadium to extend their unbeaten run to five.

Consequently, the sit at the top of NPFL Group B log with 11 points after three wins and two draws.

And the coach Okagbue who was formerly with Remo Stars is happy with his men’s results though insists there is a lot to be done.

“I’m happy we are getting some positive results at the moment, but truth is that the team is still work in progress,” Okagbue told media.

“It’s a good result but we can only work harder. We haven’t arrived and we haven’t achieved anything yet so there is still much work to do.”

Ifeanyi Ubah would be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak to six when they host Abia Warriors on Wednesday.