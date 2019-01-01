Ifeanyi Anaemena targets domestic double with Enyimba

The rock-solid defender disclosed that the People’s Elephant are in the hunt for the cup title after their recent league triumph

Enyimba centre-back Ifeanyi Anaemena said that they are motivated for a domestic double ahead of their Federation Cup round of 32 encounter against Smart City of Lagos on Wednesday.

Anaemena will miss Wednesday's cup tie due to a knock he suffered during the Super Six playoffs but he is backing his teammates to overcome the challenge of the Lagos-based outfit.

After securing the league title, the defender has his sight set on a domestic double with Usman Abdallah's men.

"We are going to take each game as it comes and it is our determination to proceed to the next round, " Anaemena told Goal.

"We are happy that we have won the league title but we will be delighted to make it a double with the Aiteo Cup. It is another trophy after our hearts.

" I won't be available for the game because I got knocks in Lagos which I am yet to recover from. We have a team that can beat any team."