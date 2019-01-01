Ifeanyi Anaemena delighted with first Enyimba goal of the season

The defender has stated his joy at his first strike of the season for the People's Elephant in their home win against Changi Boys

Enyimba's Ifeanyi Anaemena has expressed his delight at his first goal of the season and the People's Elephant's home win over Katsina United recently.

Anaemena got the curtain raiser for his team in the 34th minute of the game played at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba from the penalty spot before Abdulrahman Bashir scored the second goal in the 60th minute.

Anaemena described their victory over the Changi Boys as impressive and he also thumbed up the character he showed while walking up to take the spot-kick which he later converted.

"It was a tough game we had against Katsina United even though they ended the game with nine players," Anaemena told Goal.

"We knew we needed the three points and we fought very hard to get it. Katsina United played very well too even while with two players down. I am happy that I have been able to get my first goal of the season. I hope to get some few more before the end of the season.

"We knew that we didn't start the season very well but we are gradually coming around and expecting a strong end to the season. We have gone on three games unbeaten and we are determined to extend it against Sunshine Stars."

Enyimba are second in the topflight Group A with 14 points from nine games.