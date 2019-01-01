'If they don't kick me out, I will continue' - Guardiola rubbishes talk of sabbatical

The Manchester City manager hit back at reports stating that he would walk away from the club if he won a long-awaited Champions League title

Pep Guardiola rubbished talk of a reported sabbatical, insisting that he does not plan to walk away from any time soon.

Reports emerged in the Daily Star on Wednesday stating that Guardiola could walk away from the Etihad Stadium at the conclusion of this coming season.

The reports stated that the former manager would resign if he could lead Manchester City to a long-awaited title after claiming a domestic treble but falling short in the continental competition this season.

Management takes a "big toll" on the Spaniard, the report says, and Guardiola is said to already be eyeing his next break in football.

But Guardiola has a contract with Manchester City through to 2021, having signed a new deal in May 2018, and the Spanish coach says he intends to see out that contract with the club to its completion.

“I do not take a sabbatical. The news comes out, is repeated and is not checked," Guardiola said in response to the reports.

"I have two years of contract and, if they do not kick me out, I will continue.”

Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in 2016, joining the club following a stint with that saw him claim three titles as part of a seven-trophy haul in three seasons.

The manager has since won the Premier League title in the past two seasons, having finished his first season in charge in third place.

City's 2017-18 campaign, Guardiola's second in charge, was a record-breaker, as the club became the first Premier League side to eclipse 100 points in a single season.

This past season, Guardiola was able to lead the club to a historic treble, winning the , and Premier League title, pipping Champions League winners in one of the best title races in recent memory.

However, Champions League success has eluded Guardiola since his days at Barcelona, with the manager having not one a continental title since the 2010-11 competition.

This past season, City fell in the quarter-finals to Premier League rivals , with a late goal that would have sent the team through ruled out due to VAR.