‘If the NPFL season is declared null and void, there is nothing we can do’ – Lobi Stars boss Ogunbote

The Nigerian top-flight has been on hold since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak

manager Gbenga Ogunbote has made a bold assertion that nothing can be done should the 2019/20 Professional Football League ( ) season be called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football leagues across the globe have been put on hold as a result of the viral outbreak which is affecting more than a million people globally.

Nigeria is one of the worst-hit countries in West Africa with more than 250 confirmed cases.

The Belgian Pro League has been the first league to be called off and there are fears other leagues worldwide might follow suit. Should that be the case with the NPFL, it would be the second time in two years the league was called off.

In 2018, Lobi were table toppers as at matchday 24, but a political tussle between Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa over the NFF presidency meant the league dragged past the World Cup with no action and had to be declared inconclusive.

The Pride of Benue are currently third on the log after 25 games with an outstanding game still to play and this could mean another shot at genuinely winning the title slipping out of their grasp again.

"The other time it happened [league inconclusive] is completely different from the scenario we are facing now,” Ogunbote told Goal.

“This is a global affair and it is difficult for a nation to get up and say this is how we are going to do it. We have to study the trend of events.

“If every country decides to declare the season null and void, there is nothing we can do. The administrators here will have to follow suit. It's a difficult one but we just have to look at events as they unfold and until then, decisions will be difficult to take.”

Ogunbote also revealed how he remains in touch with his players and has a programme in place for them to keep them in shape if a return to the pitch remains feasible.

"I keep in touch with the players and give them a programme to follow and I have to ensure that while they are following the programme, the instructions and directives from the government are respected and adhered to," the former coach continued.

"This is a period to get some things written down ahead of a [hopeful] return to football."

“Outside that, I stay with my family, but the lockdown is hectic because it's like your freedom is taken away from you. It's however for the safety of our lives and to ensure that the coronavirus is wiped out, so necessary precautions need to be taken.”