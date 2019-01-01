‘If Spurs are serious about silverware then Eriksen must stay’ – Redknapp sounds transfer warning

The former Tottenham midfielder believes it would be a serious "mistake" if the Danish playmaker were to be allowed to leave north London

would be making a big “mistake” if they allow Christian Eriksen to move on, says Jamie Redknapp, with it imperative that the Dane stays if the club are “serious about silverware”.

Spurs are still facing the threat of seeing a key creative influence move on.

Eriksen has entered the final year of his contract in north London and has offered no indication that he will be committing to fresh terms.

That standoff has sparked talk of a move being made elsewhere, with clubs across Europe still able to add to their ranks despite the Premier League window having slammed shut.

have been heavily linked with an approach for Eriksen, but Redknapp feels Tottenham have to shun any advances and take a calculated risk.

They saw a Denmark international make an important contribution off the bench in a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa to open the 2019-20 campaign, with his value to the cause being underlined.

Ex-Spurs midfielder Redknapp told the Daily Mail after that contest: “'I need to lift a trophy,' said Mauricio Pochettino on the eve of this season. ' , , Premier League or .' If Spurs are serious about silverware then Christian Eriksen must stay.

“ were digging in with a 1-0 lead on Saturday when Pochettino turned to his bench. Eriksen came on and you thought, 'I've seen this film before'. You knew Spurs would win.

“The Dane dictates play and Tottenham know it. When the ball was at the back, they looked to get it to Eriksen. When it was in midfield, they looked for Eriksen. He was only on the pitch for 26 minutes but no forward created more chances.

“Eriksen is in a contract standoff and Daniel Levy could sell him before the window shuts across Europe on September 2. That would be a mistake. If you want to be successful, keep Eriksen.”

Spurs are desperate to bring a long wait for major silverware to a close in 2020.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side reached the Champions League final last season, but came unstuck against and are still waiting on a first trophy triumph since lifting the League Cup in 2008.