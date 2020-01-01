'If Sancho's in the team, Man Utd would've scored' - Scholes tips Dortmund star for move after Sevilla disappointment

The club's former midfielder identified a key missing element as they crashed out of Europe on Sunday

Paul Scholes has tipped Jadon Sancho for a move after the Red Devils crashed out of Europe against on Sunday evening.

Man Utd had plenty of chances but could only score from the spot through Bruno Fernandes, losing 2-1 to the Liga side in the semi-final.

Scoring from the penalty spot has become a theme of United's campaign, with the club earning 22 penalties in 2019-20 – the most a team has had in Europe’s top five leagues since Barcelona won 24 in 2014-15.

Despite having a host of opportunities, subpar finishing and an inspired performance from Sevilla goalkeeper Bono managed to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men at bay.

The result means United finish without a major trophy for the third season in a row – their longest run without a trophy since four consecutive seasons without a major trophy between 1985 and 1989.

That has led Scholes to call on his former side to spend big in the off-season, with Dortmund star Sancho a major target.

“If they want to win trophies, they’ve got to start spending the money," Scholes said on BT Sport.

"They’ve created chances tonight but if Sancho’s in that team they’d have scored.”

Whether Sancho will be in the team is still up for debate, despite Dortmund insisting their star man will not be leaving this summer.

On Monday, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisted that United's hopes of signing Sancho were over.

“Jadon Sancho will play with us next season,” he told reporters. “The decision is final. I think that answers all the questions.

However, United are are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Sancho despite Dortmund holding out for a fee of €120 million (£108m/$142m) for the star.

Scholes did not limit his criticism on Sunday just to United's front three, also saying the club's defending wasn't good enough — particularly on Sevilla's second-half winner through Luuk de Jong.

"The defensive part of that goal was shocking," Scholes added.

"Surely [Victor] Lindelof as a centre-back, he's got to be looking at the centre forward. His body shape is all wrong."