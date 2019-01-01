'If Pogba says he's leaving, he's leaving' - Man who helped discover Man Utd star expects exit

Le Havre chief recruiter Franck Sale believes the Frenchman will definitely seek a new challenge but that all might not be well if he joined Madrid

Paul Pogba will likely depart but he could clash with Zinedine Zidane if he joins , according to the man who helped start the midfielder's career.

The World Cup winner has been consistently linked with a transfer to Los Blancos since declaring he wanted a new challenge prior to the Red Devils' pre-season commencing.

But the man who played a key role in discovering the superstar midfielder says Pogba is always likely to clash with his managers - citing the issues with Sir Alex Ferguson that saw him leave Manchester United the first time.

"If Paul has a coach with a strong personality around him, in time there will be a clash somewhere," Le Havre head of recruitment Franck Sale told Optus Sport.

"When he left for a few years ago, with Alex Ferguson that was very complicated too. Paul didn't concede because he has such a strong character. So when he says, 'I'm leaving', he's leaving.

"If tomorrow he goes to a big club like a Real Madrid, he'll still have his conflicts, even with Zizou [Zidane]."

Sale's scouts spotted Pogba playing in Paris when he was 12 years old and in a two-year period he was signed by Le Havre to continue his football development.

And he believes the Frenchman has become too comfortable at Old Trafford and that he's ready for a new challenge away from the club.

"Paul is a man who needs to be challenged. I think he is becoming too comfortable at United. It's not as demanding for him as it was a few years ago," Sale said.

"I think he is ready for a new challenge, that's obvious. I can see him leaving for another big club searching for this new challenge."

Sale also revealed that Pogba displayed leadership qualities when he was a young player and that he has always been mentally strong and with the confidence to play the game his way.

"It was him who led everyone, so I'm not surprised by his strong personality today," he said.

"You could see that he was already technically skillful. He possessed a strength of character and had a self-assurance that some would call arrogance.

"He was someone that was sure of his fate, sure of his qualities."