If Kane wants to win the Super Bowl he needs to contact me, says NFL legend Andersen

The striker has his eyes on switching disciplines when he calls time on his football career and an American football icon has put his services forward

Harry Kane has made no secret of his ambition to one day become an American football kicker, and NFL legend Morten Andersen has offered his assistance to the Spurs striker while he continues his injury rehabilitation behind closed doors amid coronavirus protocols.

Kane has been making steady progress in recovering from a hamstring injury suffered on New Year's Day, the centre-forward having limped off the pitch during the eventual 1-0 defeat to .

The forward himself claims that he is mere weeks away from being fit enough to train with Spurs first-team, but resumption of training for any club will largely depend on government advice surrounding the containment of Covid-19.

Regardless, NFL icon Andersen had urged Kane to give him a call, stating that he can help the striker not only with training for his dream to one day play American football, but also with his mental strength and confidence after having spent so long away from the pitch.

Andersen, ambassador for betting comparison site BonusCodeBets.co.uk, said: “Since Harry is housebound with nothing to do right now trying to get back to full fitness, I could send him my mental protocols and he could start visualising how to become an NFL kicker.

“For elite athletes, an idle mind is the devil's playground, so I could certainly help Harry with his mental aptitude so that when he goes back out onto the pitch after this lockdown, it will be like he never went away.

“If he's dreaming about taking the winning kick in a Super Bowl - which he says he wants to do - he needs to contact me. It doesn't happen automatically, he needs to be taught properly - if not, it could be a rude awakening for him.

“He needs to earn the right and I'd love to work with a talent such as Harry. If I can take one of the best European footballers and transition him into the best American sport, I'd be really proud, so give me a call!

“So the offer is still there if he wants to learn properly - and there's no better moment than now when he has a lot of spare time to help fulfil his dream!”