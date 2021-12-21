Ideye: Turkish outfit Goztepe part ways with Nigeria striker

Nigeria striker Brown Ideye has parted ways with Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe.

The 33-year-old Super Eagle joined the Turkish side as a free agent after leaving Greece side Aris Thessaloniki on August 22, 2020, and signed a two-year contract.

But after making only five appearances so far this season and not scoring a goal, Goztepe have confirmed in a statement they have terminated his contract by mutual consent.

“As a result of the negotiations with our player Brown Ideye, his contract was mutually terminated,” Goztepe said in a statement on their official club website.

“We would like to thank Ideye and wish him success in his continuing football life.”

On signing for the team, Goztepe confirmed his arrival by stating: “We signed a two-year contract with the Nigerian striker Brown Ideye.

“Born on October 10, 1988, in Yenagoa, Nigeria, after becoming a professional in his country, Ideye played in Neuchatel Xamax, Sochaux, Dynamo Kiev, West Bromwich Albion, Olympiakos, Tianjin Teda, Malaga, and Aris.

“The striker, who has experience in the Premier League, La Liga, and Champions League, has been successful in scoring rival nets 152 times in 384 matches he played.

“We welcome Brown Ideye to Goztepe and wish him success with our glorious form.”

Ideye began his career with Bayelsa United before moving to Ocean Boys and was a member of the Ocean Boys team that won the Nigerian Premier League.

On January 2008, Ideye moved to Europe to sign for Swiss Super League club Neuchatel Xamax before this move to Switzerland, he was on trial with Dutch side Willem II but was not signed. After three years with Xamax, Ideye left to sign for French Ligue 1 club Sochaux.

He has played for several clubs in Europe among them Dynamo Kyiv, West Bromwich Albion, Olympiacos and he also played in China for Tianjin Teda after leaving Greece in 2017.

On the international scene, Ideye represented the Super Eagles at the 2007 Fifa U20 World Cup in Canada, where he played five games and scored one goal, against Costa Rica.

Article continues below

Ideye was also called up to Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, playing in most of their games at the tournament. He scored Nigeria's second goal in their 4-1 semi-final win over Mali and played in their 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in the final.

His last appearance for the Super Eagles, who are preparing to take part in the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon, came in 2016.