Iddrisu Baba’s Mallorca continue winless run against Athletic Bilbao

The Ghana international featured as the Vermilions’ miserable run of form continued at San Mames Barria

Iddrisu Baba was on parade as Mallorca suffered a 3-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in Saturday’s game.

The international was handed a starting role in the encounter, his 30th league appearance this season, and gave a good account of himself.

The central-midfielder played behind forwards Takefusa Kubo and Juan Hernandez and despite impressing in his short duration on the pitch, he could not help his side to halt their poor form.

Mallorca had lost three of their previous four games and were winless in the encounters before Mallorca further compounded their woes at San Mames Barria.

Baba, who has been turning heads with his fine displays in the middle of the park for the Vermilions this season, made two tackles, won two aerial contests and had a 76% successful pass rate.

Bilbao hit the ground running in the encounter when Raul Garcia opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 16th minute before Oihan Sancet doubled the lead eight minutes later.

In the 46th minute, Baba was replaced by Ante Budimir, making it the 10th time the Ghana star was substituted out this season.

Substitute Budimir reduced the deficit for Vicente Moreno’s men in the 70th minute, converting from the penalty spot, before Asier Villalibre sealed the victory for Mallorca at the death.

Baba started his career with before joining Mallorca's youth setup in January 2014, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent in 2018.

The 24-year-old midfielder has made 31 appearances for the Visit Mallorca Estadi outfit across all competitions in this campaign.

With the defeat, Mallorca have dropped to the relegation zone after only securing 32 points from 24 games, which includes seven wins, five draws and 20 losses.

Baba will hope to play a more prominent role and help the Vermilions bounce back to winning ways in their next outing.

Mallorca will square off against 16th-placed on Tuesday, June 30 at Visit Mallorca Estadi.