'If Liverpool did that, I'd leave' - Klopp irked by release of Marsch's Salzburg team talk

The Reds boss was left unimpressed after the American's half-time team talk from his side's loss at Anfield was released online

Jurgen Klopp vowed he "would leave the club" if ever broadcast one of his half-time team talks after Salzburg released Jesse Marsch's dressing-room speech from their meeting at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Salzburg 4-3 on Wednesday, but it looked like being rather more comfortable after the Reds found themselves 3-0 up in the 36th minute – Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah netting.

Salzburg brought the game back to 3-3 by the hour, before Salah eventually put the game beyond them by scoring his second goal 21 minutes from the end.

A video of Salzburg coach Marsch's half-time team talk appeared on social media the following day as he was praised for inspiring a rousing second-half response, after his side went into the break 3-1 down.

But Klopp said he would not tolerate any such move by Liverpool.

"If LFCTV put out a video of me in a situation like that, I would leave the club," Klopp told reporters on Friday ahead of the visit of . "That's the truth and that's all I have to say about that."

WARNING: Contains strong language throughout

Great insight into the half-time talk from Jesse Marsch in their game vs Liverpool.



Interesting to note the emphasis placed group cohesion and re-aligning mentality before addressing any tactical components. pic.twitter.com/unNplaA25U — Darian Wilken (@CoachDarian) October 3, 2019

Joe Gomez came in for criticism after that clash, though Klopp leapt to his defence and is convinced it is normal that he and Virgil van Dijk might need a little bit of time before striking up a partnership.

He added: "It would be unfair to make Joe responsible for the goals we conceded because that was not the case. Players who have not played together for a while need some time to get used to each other again, that is normal.

Article continues below

"But in the first half an hour, nobody could see any issues. We were just exceptional. But what made this game especially difficult was how Salzburg defend. Each ball they won was immediately behind the line.

"Joe did outstandingly well in these situations because of the speed. The goals we conceded later, we conceded for different reasons. We lost the ball in difficult moments, where we were wide in our formation. That has nothing to do with the centre-halves, who are always the last line. We have to sort that earlier.

"I was fine with his performance, and it helps getting minutes of course. All good."