ICYMI: Super Eagles' futures revealed on FaceApp

How would Nigeria’s stars look in the year 2070? FaceApp has the answers…

In the midst of the , many of you may have missed the Super Eagles receiving the FaceApp treatment…one of the greatest social posts of the whole tournament.

We have our friends at Naija Footballers to thank for investigating just how ’s finest footballers today would look as the game’s elder statesmen of tomorrow.

The results are remarkable, from grandpa Oghenekaro Etebo looking wistfully off into the distance, to Ola Aina and a particularly haggard Samuel Kalu appearing a little worse for wear after a few tough years!

Odion Ighalo, by contrast, with the pressure eased after announcing his international retirement, looks like a kindly wise Baba reflecting on his memorable career.

The Russian Face-Ageing App may yet prove to be a danger to our data security, but looking at this motley bunch of Naija’s OAPs should make the risks worthwhile!